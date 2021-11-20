England clinch dramatic 27-26 win over South Africa at Twickenham

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments617

Marcus Smith celebrates victory
Marcus Smith marshalled England's backline well from fly-half before landing the match-winning kick
Autumn international
England (17) 27
Tries: Tuilagi, Steward, Quirke Cons: Smith 3 Pen: Smith 2
South Africa (12) 26
Try: Mapimpi Pen: Pollard 5, Jantjies, Steyn

England signed off on 2021 in style as they outfoxed and outfought 2019 Rugby World Cup final conquerors South Africa in front of a rapturous Twickenham crowd.

England had leapt out to a 17-6 lead midway through the first half as Manu Tuilagi and Freddie Steward crossed for the hosts.

But Handre Pollard's boot kept the Boks in the fight as they turned the screw after the break.

Raffi Quirke finished off an incisive attack for England, but the world champions' mix of rock-solid mentality and physicality seemed to have won it when Makazole Mapimpi went over out wide on 69 minutes.

However, England fought to the death, as head coach Eddie Jones predicted they would have to, and fly-half Marcus Smith held his nerve to slot the decisive penalty in the 79th minute.

After a miserable fifth-place finish in the Six Nations earlier this year, the scalp of the world number ones and world champions is the biggest validation yet of the head coach's tactical reboot.

As Smith finally booted the ball dead after a nerve-jangling wait for referee Andrew Brace to rule on an aerial contest in the shadow of England's posts in the final passage of play, it felt like a landmark win.

One that points the way away from 2019's defeat in Yokohama and towards the promise of what might be in France in 2023.

England beat the best

Siya Kolisi
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi saw yellow, with England replacement prop Will Stuart also going to the bin in the second half

England tore into their opponents in the first half, with a performance that buzzed with energy, invention and no little confrontation.

The eagerly awaited first scrum skirmish ended with England tight-head prop Kyle Sinckler grinning widely at opposite number Ox Nche and referee Brace's arm aloft to indicate a penalty to the hosts.

Jamie Blamire's first line-out as England's starting hooker was a clever trick play, bulleted to a grounded Maro Itoje inside the Springbok 22m.

The breakthrough try arrived shortly after as Smith and centre Henry Slade's quicksilver hands beat the Boks' blitz and gave Tuilagi a run into the corner that the covering Pollard was never going to stop.

South Africa arrived at Twickenham with the summer's Lions series victory still fresh in the memory. However, they have looked vulnerable at times in 2021 to a backline that can outflank their defence.

Australia beat them twice in a week back in September with the canny Quade Cooper at the wheel, while Finn Russell's eye for space frequently opened them up against Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

Even when England's front row were crumpled at a scrum on halfway, Blamire's hook and Ben Youngs' smart pass moved the ball away fast to create the hosts' second try, with Smith, Slade and Steward freeing Max Malins, on in place of the injured Tuilagi, to scamper down the left wing.

South Africa covered back without fully recovering and Steward made the most of his 6ft 5in frame to punch over from short range.

When Smith kicked a penalty for a 17-6 lead after 24 minutes, England's brave new world seemed almost surreal. Swing Low rang round the stands, the opposition were on the ropes and the hosts were crowing.

But it was never going to be so easy for long.

Pollard's boot, although far from perfect, chipped away at the lead, and the introduction of Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitschoff - the fabled 'Bomb Squad' front row replacements - seemed to sap England's belief.

Pollard slotted another penalty to sneak South Africa to 17-15 - just two points behind - with 25 minutes remaining.

England's scrum was suddenly stuck in reverse and South Africa, who have trailed in their past seven Tests, came on strong.

But such situations are the crucibles in which teams are bonded and names made.

England's young stars stood up. Malins threw himself under the wheels of a driven maul to hold up South Africa over the line before Quirke's superb supporting line took him under the posts from Joe Marchant's break.

Mapimpi's score and Frans Steyn's penalty seemed to have finally squeezed England out of the contest, but, as tempers frayed and lactic burned, the hosts landed the final punch.

South Africa infringed on the floor at the end of a scrappy passage of play and, with 15 seconds left on the stadium clock, Smith kept his cool from straight in front to bisect the sticks.

Man of the match - Freddie Steward

Freddie Steward
The breakout star of England's autumn. Steward, still only 20, was superb in the air, brave in the tackle and a potent attackign threat

Analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones:

"This was a special occasion at Twickenham, with the muted indifference of the Australia match last weekend replaced by a crackling atmosphere as England thrilled the crowd with three great tries on the way to pulling off a famous win.

"In the second half England looked broken; they were leaking penalties at an alarming rate, bossed at the breakdown and in the scrum, and couldn't win a lineout, so will all that in mind this was a significant victory for Eddie Jones' men.

"Although Jones constantly refers to the World Cup in 2023, there is loads of rugby to play before then. The Six Nations is shaping up to be another fascinating tournament - with Jones facing a number of intriguing selection dilemmas as he looks to blend the old guard with the new."

England: Steward; Marchant, Slade, Tuilagi, May; Smith, Youngs; Rodd, Blamire, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes (capt), Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Dolly, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Simmonds, Dombrandt, Quirke, Malins.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kriel, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, Smith, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Mostert, Wiese, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, Steyn.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

621 comments

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 17:17

    What a match. Got absolutely battered up front but to have the resilience from these young men is so impressive.

    Oh and 3 tries to 1 against the best defence in the world.

    And kudos to Kolisi for being so gracious in defeat. This is what rugby is all about.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:23

      vvales replied:
      Kolisi is an icon…. Massive respect to him.

  • Comment posted by Slonik, today at 17:19

    Seems like those who were telling us that Smith wouldn't be able to hack it against the SA big guns have got a lot of egg on their faces. Well done England's new boys! 3 tries to 1 against the world champions makes it even sweeter.

    • Reply posted by hugodude1, today at 17:23

      hugodude1 replied:
      Absolutely spot on conc Marcus Smith...

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 17:21

    I'm sure a one-hour Rassie special is getting made as we speak.

    • Reply posted by ExiledTiger, today at 17:36

      ExiledTiger replied:
      Yeah, and what a sad muppet and bad loser he is!

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 17:20

    Ferocious forward battle. Woeful penalty count for England. Can I have a pound for every time the commentator mentioned the final in Yokohama? Great win - from a Welshman

    • Reply posted by Middleofroad, today at 17:37

      Middleofroad replied:
      Agree woeful penalty count but some were the wrong decision

  • Comment posted by No Display Name, today at 17:20

    However will we manage without Farrell?

    ...Oh, rather well.

    • Reply posted by El Brummie, today at 17:24

      El Brummie replied:
      Thought we looked a better side without him. More creativity about us

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 17:20

    How Etzebeth isn’t in running for World Rugby Player of Year?!! Absolutely outstanding.

    • Reply posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 17:25

      The miracle of Bristanbul replied:
      How are there 2 Aussies in the running, and no SAs or ABs?

  • Comment posted by Voice of the Silent Majority, today at 17:19

    Great send off for Rassie as he begins his 12 month exile from the stands.

    • Reply posted by ignorance is bliss, today at 17:35

      ignorance is bliss replied:
      Best place for him.

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 17:17

    That was a test match. Battered but won!

    • Reply posted by ignorance is bliss, today at 17:31

      ignorance is bliss replied:
      Physically dominated in the second half - and if that had happened in the first half England would probably have been out of it . A massive performance from England and in particular the youngsters .

  • Comment posted by Siddhartha, today at 17:19

    Fantastic test match, edge of the seat stuff. Conragulations, especially to the younger inexperienced players. No nerves from Smith to win it!

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:27

      muddy wolf replied:
      That’s all he did though. Ford or Farrell would have actually been better option today. Smith really needs to learn to tackle.

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 17:18

    wow ... what a match ... SA are a very tough and physical side ... well done England ... great win from a great team .... never say die spirit

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 17:21

      neilkd21 replied:
      Let's not get ahead of yourself mate, that's not a great England team. Great potential but can't be great until do it at the big tournaments.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 17:18

    What a test match. England, at last, have young talent coming through. Big moment for this England team.

  • Comment posted by PIEMAN, today at 17:20

    Great game. England need to lower the penalty count. The younger players showing a bright future for England.

  • Comment posted by Birdy, today at 17:19

    Well that was exciting! Well played England great tries and never give up attitude. However the elephant in the room was we were completely outplayed in scrums and mauls. Proudfoot has got some work to do as does Cockerill and of course Eddie. Still a win is a win and with a weakened squad a great effort. Malins is a tackling machine my MOM.

    • Reply posted by Home, today at 17:24

      Home replied:
      So many first choice front row players missing it was always going to be tough up front.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 17:19

    Excellent victory against the World Champions...well played both teams

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      New Zealand will always be the true World Champions as they are the benchmark on how you become a great team. We did it before under Clive Woodward when we beat all the southern hemisphere teams on a regular basis and beating New Zealand home and away to become the number one team in the world

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:17

    What. A. Test. Match.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 17:21

    Freddie Steward…..immense. The future looks very bright indeed.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:21

    The quality of that rugby was better than any on the Lions tour.

    You normally have the feeling that one side has got the edge but this was a classic as both teams had 100% belief. Well done England, tough luck the Boks

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 17:20

    Well done to the Boks for piling the pressure and making this such an entertaining match and well done England for not bowing to the pressure of the Bomb Squad and forcing the collapse of Boks in the last ten minutes.

    • Reply posted by Whistlin Bob, today at 18:11

      Whistlin Bob replied:
      Yeah, agreed. Close run thing though- terrible for my blood pressure!!!!

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 17:19

    Personally not convinced it was a card for Kolisi (who oozed class in interview) but regardless, England building something pretty impressive.

    Found some player in Steward! Time to move on from Jonny May.

    • Reply posted by TV back room, today at 17:22

      TV back room replied:
      Have to disagree, Kolisi tackled Marchant in the air, never going to get close to the ball.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 17:19

    What a game! Not the prettiest, but a great win from England despite the penalty count. Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by curlydave, today at 17:30

      curlydave replied:
      Not the prettiest? Three tries to one, a victory for rugby, rather than kick and chase. I've seen far worse games, the 3 Lions tests for example.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport