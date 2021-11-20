Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon has seen his side win four and lose two of their seven games this season

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon said he was proud of his side as they earned two bonus points in a 35-29 defeat at Championship leaders Ealing.

The Reds led 22-21 with 25 minutes to go before Simon Uzokwe's interception try turned the tables.

Eoghan Clarke's try with three minutes to go was the fourth for the islanders and secured a losing bonus point.

"If it wasn't going to be a victory, I think two points is a decent outcome for us," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It was a tough task today and I'm really proud of the effort and endeavour from our players.

"We continued the way we set out, we were going to be true to ourselves and play and I think we did that for the full 80 minutes."

Jersey drop to third place in the Championship after the defeat following Cornish Pirates' win over Bedford.

The islanders are three points behind the Pirates, who they host next week, and six off leaders Ealing.

"I think we performed reasonably well in key parts of the game, but we can't celebrate, we didn't win," added Biljon.

"Without trying to sound really tough on the players, there were two or three key moments where our detail wasn't good enough and if you miss out those moment's of detail you don't get your reward and we've got to go away and we've got to be better."