Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi injured himself in scoring his try against South Africa last weekend

England and Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi is set to be out for at least six weeks after he injured his hamstring while on international duty.

The 30-year-old was forced off early on in Saturday's dramatic single-point win over South Africa with the problem, which proved to be a grade-three tear.

Tuilagi will now see a specialist to confirm the next steps and extent of the lay-off.

"I'm really gutted," Sharks boss Alex Sanderson said.

"I'm gutted for him and gutted because we were managing him well and then something like that happens."

The Samoa-born former Leicester three-quarter has struggled with hamstring, knee and Achilles problems at various stages during his career.

He once missed 15 months while at Tigers with a groin injury, before returning in January 2016.