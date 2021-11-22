Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ellis Jenkins has featured in three games for Cardiff Rugby in this season's United Rugby Championship

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Cardiff Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg Date: Sunday, 28 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 29 November from 18:15 and later on demand

Cardiff Rugby will be without key Wales internationals including Ellis Jenkins and Josh Adams for their URC double header in South Africa.

Tomos Williams, Willis Halaholo, Dillon Lewis and Seb Davies have also been left out of a squad of 32 for matches against Lions and Stormers.

Rhys Priestland, who kicked Wales winning penalty against Australia on Saturday, has travelled.

He flew out late along with Rhys Carre and Shane Lewis-Hughes on Monday.

Director of rugby Dai Young had previously indicated some of his internationals would be left out of their first United Rugby Championship trip to the southern hemisphere.

"If any of our players are playing for Wales that Saturday (against Australia), I don't see them coming with us," said Young in October.

The initial 29 players who flew to Cape Town on Saturday included Kirby Myhill, Ben Thomas and Owen Lane, who had all been released early from Wales' Autumn Nations Series squad.

Jenkins returned to Test rugby this month following a three-year injury absence and captained Wales in their victories over Fiji and Australia.

Adams was restored to Wayne Pivac's side for the final game of the Autumn Series having missed the Fiji game with a calf strain.

Davies, Halaholo and Williams also started against the Wallabies while prop Lewis was a second-half replacement in the game at the Principality Stadium.

They will all prepare for a return against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, 11 December (13:00 GMT).

James Botham, who has missed the opening months of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, had targeted a return in South Africa but has been ruled out with a foot injury.

Cardiff play the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday, 28 November (14:00 GMT) before returning to Cape Town to take on the Stormers on Saturday, 4 December (19:45 GMT).

Cardiff Rugby Squad

Forwards: Brad Thyer, Theo Bavacqua, Corey Domachowski, Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher, Kristian Dacey, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Keiron Assiratti, Scott Andrews, Matthew Screech, Rory Thornton, Teddy Williams, Will Boyde, Gwilym Bradley, Josh Turnbull, James Ratti, Shane Lewis-Hughes;

Backs: Lloyd Williams, Ellis Bevan, Jamie Hill, Jarrod Evans, Rhys Priestland, Ben Thomas, Max Llewellyn, Garyn Smith, Harri Millard, Jason Harries, Aled Summerhill, Owen Lane, Hallam Amos, Matthew Morgan