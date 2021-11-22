Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ray McLoughlin played 40 times for Ireland

Former Ireland rugby captain and two-time British and Irish Lion Ray McLoughlin has died aged 82.

The Ballinasloe native passed away on Saturday following a long illness.

Prop McLoughlin won a then-record 40 caps for Ireland between 1962 and 1975, captaining the side eight times, and played for Connacht on 34 occasions.

In 1966, he was the first Connacht player to be selected by the Lions and also part of the victorious tour of New Zealand five years later.

His 34 appearances for Connacht made him one of the province's most-capped players of the amateur era.

"McLoughlin is regularly mentioned as one of Ireland's greatest-ever props and he leaves an immeasurable impact on rugby in the west of Ireland," Connacht Rugby said.

"Everyone at Connacht Rugby sends on our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and everyone in the wider rugby community who had the pleasure of working with him."