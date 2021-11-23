Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Four of the best from record-breaker Hogg

Stuart Hogg expects his Scotland try-scoring record to be broken "numerous times" because of the team's attacking brand of rugby under Gregor Townsend.

The captain crossed in the autumn Test win over Japan on Saturday to become Scotland's all-time leading try scorer on 25, overtaking the mark set by Ian Smith and Tony Stanger.

But the Exeter Chiefs full-back says his milestone will not last long.

"I'm chuffed to bits with it," Hogg told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I was battling it out with Tommy Seymour for years because he would overtake me and then I'd go in front of him. So we were always going to go for that record.

"Ian Smith had it way back in the 1930s and Tony Stanger levelled it in the 1990s. In between then just shows how bang average we've been in only getting 25 tries.

"We want to play wide, expansive rugby - method in the madness we call it - and we are going to be in positions to score tries. So I have no doubt this record will be broken numerous times over the next few years.

"There's boys close to being in and around it already and boys who score tries for fun in our squad. I'm lucky that Duhan van der Merwe only has 15 caps because he's not far off beating me already."

Hogg says Scotland have their strongest squad in 10 years and can win the Six Nations "if we get everything right".

Townsend's side beat Australia, Tonga and Japan, and lost to South Africa in their autumn Tests at Murrayfield.

Scotland host England in their Six Nations opener in February, having not won the tournament since its final five-team edition in 1999.

"We're never going to be satisfied with what we've done," said 29-year-old Hogg.

"We want to keep chalking up big wins. We've beaten England away, France away, Wales away, stuff we've struggled with for many years. It's all about backing that up.

"That for me was one of the best squads I've ever been involved in with Scotland. And that will be 10 years come February.

"I never want to be one who'll scream and shout about what we're going to do. But I truly believe we are in a position to win a Six Nations if we get everything right. By that I mean we need to perform both sides of the ball in every single game."