World Rugby changes rules to allow players to switch national teams

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charles Piutau
Charles Piutau has played for New Zealand but under the new rules will be able to play for Tonga in the future

A revolutionary change to rugby union's international eligibility rules has been approved by World Rugby.

It means from January 2022 a player will now be able to represent another country after a stand-down period of three years.

A player can move to a nation of their, their parents' or grandparents' birth, but can only switch allegiance once.

In a surprise move, the ruling was passed on Wednesday by more than 75% of the World Rugby council votes.

The governing body say the new process will "benefit players and the global competitiveness of rugby".

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont added: "We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game."

The move has also been backed by the global players' union, who say the decision is the culmination of years of work with their members.

"Many players across the world will now benefit from the chance to represent the country of their or their ancestors' birth, serving as a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations, which in turn, will benefit the game as a whole," said International Players' Union chief executive Omar Hassanein.

However, while this will help the likes of Tonga and Samoa, with former All Black Charles Piutau among those who will switch nationality, there will be strong opposition from other emerging nations who prioritise the selection of home-grown players and will not benefit from the ruling.

From 1 January 2022, any player who meets the criteria can apply immediately for a transfer, meaning there is a possibility that in the 2022 Six Nations a player may represent the second Six Nations side of their career.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 15:58

    Wow. Should be once and done.

    Hammer to crack a walnut, would be much easier just to stop the ABs poaching from the pacific islands!

  • Comment posted by Massivelegend, today at 15:57

    I can understand the benefits to smaller south-sea Island teams, as many of their more successful players are often snatched up by wealthy European teams, and often are entangled in the more prestigeous Southern-Hemisphere teams such as New Zealand and Australia. Obviously, the issue this creates is a permanent bleeding of talent from teams such as Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa into tier 1 nations.

  • Comment posted by Lupa, today at 15:57

    To be fair, it seems a logical conclusion that nationality is equally as fluid as the rest of our previously fixed characteristics.

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 15:57

    Good for pacific islands, not great for the rest of the world

  • Comment posted by DolbyD, today at 15:56

    Garbage....Absolute garbage....

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 15:51

    This just formalises what seems to be done by back door residency rules already.
    Surely making is simpler and cleaner is better.

    • Reply posted by AOK, today at 15:58

      AOK replied:
      I think it's actually the opposite of the residency rules, isn't it? A player who was a 'project player' and becomes an international due to residency rules, can (once the 36 month stand down period has elapsed) play for their country of birth/parents birth.

  • Comment posted by MikeP, today at 15:50

    Let the chaos begin

  • Comment posted by burkywheatley, today at 15:49

    What happened to good old fashioned loyalty?

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:55

      Obsen replied:
      It went out with old fashioned amateurism.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:49

    Interesting...

