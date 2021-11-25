Ben Spencer has not played since limping out of the opening weekend loss to Sale after less than 20 minutes

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath welcome back influential scrum-half Ben Spencer as they aim to end their losing run at home to Exeter.

The England player has been out since injuring his hamstring on the opening day of the season. Sam Underhill, Will Stuart and Josh Bayliss return from international duty.

Record-breaking Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns as Exeter welcome back a number of their international players.

The Chiefs also have Tom O'Flaherty and Dave Ewers back from injury.

Henry Slade and Sam Simmonds both featured for England in their win over South Africa at the weekend, while Hogg's compatriot Sam Skinner comes in, but England lock Jonny Hill does not play.

Veteran Irish centre Ian Whitten starts alongside Slade in midfield after impressing in the Premiership Rugby Cup, while scrum-half Sam Maunder - who captained the Exeter cup side - is named on the bench and could replace his elder brother.

Bath, who have conceded more than 300 points in losing all eight games they have played this season, have announced they will appoint a defence coach after a review into their poor form.

But they face an Exeter side who are in the rare position of having lost four of their first eight games of the league season - they lost just five all last campaign - and are hungry to turn around a set of results which are not up to the standards the 2020 English and European champions are used to.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"A Friday night game at the Rec is always an exciting opportunity to go out and play for the club, so the boys will be incredibly energised and excited about doing that.

"Exeter are a quality side. They're a team who've scaled the heights of the Premiership and Europe, so they're a tough opponent.

"They're a big challenge, but we've got big players who want to go and test themselves against these great teams, so bring on Friday night."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"It is going to be about the motivation and what we've got to do is talk about our motivation to be a good side and be at the right end of the table and wanting to win games.

"We've got to focus ourselves that that motivation is greater than Bath trying to gain their first win. That's what we have to do, that's our battle, that's been our battle for a number of seasons.

"From the first time we won the Premiership the battle you have every year is teams coming at you and they're throwing everything at it regardless.

"We've managed to deal with that very well for a number of years and kept getting back in and around the top end of the Premiership, and that's 100% our battle now as well."

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir; Bailey, B Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Bayliss

Replacements: du Toit, Cordwell, Rae, W Spencer, Ellis, Simpson, Cipriani, McConnochie

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; H Skinner, J Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Iosefa-Scott, S Skinner, Lonsdale, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Williams, Armand, Capstick, S Maunder, J Simmonds Hendrickson

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).