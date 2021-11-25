Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester's returning winger Duhan van der Merwe scored his ninth try for Scotland in last Saturday's 29-20 win over Japan

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle have England quartet Adam Radwan, Trevor Davison, Jamie Blamire and Callum Chick back for Friday night's visit of Worcester Warriors.

But only winger Radwan and prop Davison are in the Falcons' starting XV.

Worcester have Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe and Tonga number eight Sione Vailanu back from international duty.

Van der Merwe's brace against Sale last month helped Warriors end their losing run, their last win prior to Steve Diamond becoming lead rugby consultant.

In Warriors' last Premiership game under head coach Jonathan Thomas before Diamond takes charge, back-row forward Kyle Hatherell returns from injury, while winger Alex Hearle makes his first league appearance of the season.

In the continued absence of the injured Willi Heinz, scrum-half Gareth Simpson, who scored two tries in the Premiership Cup win over Bristol, and tight-head prop Jay Tyack, both make their first league start of the season.

Scrum-half Will Chudley, who began his Premiership career with Newcastle 10 years ago, is on the Warriors bench.

After signing off from league action before the two-week cup break with a 15-14 win at Exeter, the Falcons are further boosted by the return of lock Sean Robinson from a knee injury.

Since losing 15-14 at home to Worcester in March 2016, the Falcons have beaten Warriors on all their past four visits to Kingston Park.

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Stevenson; Hodgson, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, van der Walt, Welch (capt), Fearns.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Chick, Graham, Stuart, Haydon-Wood, Penny.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Hearle, Venter (co-capt), Beck, van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Waller, Baldwin, Tyack, Garvey, A Kitchener, Hatherell, Hill (co-capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Annett, Thomas, Judge, Batley, Lewis, Chudley, Searle, O Morris.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).