Stephan Lewies has not started a Premiership match since last season's dramatic final against Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 27 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins welcome back captain Stephan Lewies to their second row to lead the champions against London Irish.

But Quins are without England pair fly-half Marcus Smith and number eight Alex Dombrandt who are given an extended rest after the autumn internationals.

London Irish welcome back Ollie Hoskins to their front row following his debut for Australia against England.

Winger Kyle Rowe also keeps his place in the backline after a hat-trick against Saracens earlier this month.

Tommy Allan leads Quins from fly-half as one of six returning internationals while Joe Marler starts at loose-head prop.

Irish have lock Adam Coleman back from suspension for his red card against Saracens while Olly Cracknell makes a first Premiership start at number eight and Paddy Jackson is fit again after an arm injury.

Harlequins senior coach Tabai Matson told BBC Radio London:

"Each of our internationals played different roles in their different games while they were away so it really helps bring them on when they return to us.

"They all had great campaigns and the ones who've been back are excited after a great week's training. But they also know they've got a job to do and they're fizzing.

"There's plenty of rugby left to play in this campaign after a solid start and we're really mindful that we can't make assumptions about where we left off.

"This is going to be an incredible game for us getting back into our cohesive game plan."

London Irish centre Curtis Rona told BBC Radio London:

"It doesn't matter who you're playing in this competition, you know you're going to be in a tough game.

"Brad Davis, our defensive coach, has spoken all week about the importance of us not switching off against Harlequins.

"We know they're a momentum team and have got lots of star quality players across the board.

"But we just have to focus on ourselves and our systems and know that we can put them in place to hopefully get the win."

Harlequins: Green; Beard, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Lamb, Lewies (capt), J Chisholm, Kenningham, Lawday.

Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Tizard, Taulani, Gjaltema, Edwards, Jones.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Coleman, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Pearson, Cracknell.

Replacements: Willemse, Dell, Parker, Mafi, Tuisue, White, Jennings, Williams.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).