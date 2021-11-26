Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England international Max Malins is the Premiership's top try-scorer this season with seven

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens welcome back Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Nick Tompkins and Max Malins after the Autumn Nations Series.

Kapeli Pifeleti is back on the bench after suffering a shoulder injury in October.

Sale Sharks make 13 changes from the team that started the Premiership Cup win over Newcastle Falcons last week.

Scrum-half Raffi Quirke returns to the side after earning his first two caps for England and scoring the winning try against South Africa.

Saracens: M. Vunipola, Lewis, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Isiekwe, Wray (cc), B. Vunipola, Davies, Goode (cc), Segun, Tompkins, Lozowski, Maitland, Malins.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Barrington, Clarey, McFarland, Earl, Van Zyl, Morris, Lewington.

Sale: Hammersley, McGuigan, S. James, J.V. Rensburg, Roebuck, MacGinty, Quirke, Rodd, V.D. Merwe, Schonert, JL. Du Preez, De Jager, Ross (c), B. Curry, D. Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Oosthuizen, JP Du Preez, T. Curry, Warr, R. Du Preez, L. James.

Referee: Thomas Foley (RFU).