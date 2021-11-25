Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Murray McCallum made his Scotland senior international debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff in the opening match of the 2018 Six Nations

Worcester Warriors have signed Glasgow Warriors' Scotland prop Murray McCallum on an 18-month deal from 1 January until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The three-times capped international, 25, has worked previously with Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons during his time in charge of Edinburgh.

McCallum was with Glasgow on a short-term contract, having signed from Edinburgh in the summer.

"It is terrific news that Muzza will be joining us," said Solomons.

"Particularly as Jack Owlett is only expected to return from his hip operation at the end of February.

"I know Muzza well, having coached him at Edinburgh when he was a young, promising player just starting to come through.

"He has since gone on to play for Scotland and established himself as a top-class prop."

Summer signing Owlett underwent surgery last month on the hip injury he sustained in the Premiership defeat at Northampton.

"The Premiership is the ultimate test for a prop and a league I have always wanted to challenge myself in," said McCallum.

"Knowing Solly from my Edinburgh days and then meeting JT (head coach Jonathan Thomas) I am really sold on the club's vision.

"You can see the club's ambitions with the appointment of Steve Diamond as lead rugby consultant."

Worcester are second bottom of the Premiership, having won just two of their eight games this season.