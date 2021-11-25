Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taine Basham has made 53 Dragons appearances and scored 12 tries since his debut in 2018

Wales flanker Taine Basham has signed a new long-term contract to stay at the Dragons.

Basham was one of Wales' most impressive performers in the Autumn Nations series, playing every minute of the four games.

The 22-year-old was named man-of-the-match in the victory against Australia.

"I'm excited about what the future holds here and how I can help the Dragons continue to move forward," said Basham.

The Dragons back row forward has earned seven caps for his country since making his debut against Canada in July 2021.

The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

"I'm really happy to sign up, I've come through the Academy system at Dragons, it's my region and feels like home," added Basham.

"I feel this is the right environment for me to continue to work as hard as possible on my game and on my development."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan added: "We're pleased Taine has committed his future and will continue his development in our environment.

"This contract is reward for the hard work and progress he has made with us over the last few seasons."