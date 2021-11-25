Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nichola Fryday made her Ireland debut in November 2016

Exeter have signed Ireland forward Nichola Fryday.

The 26-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row and previously played for Blackrock College and Connacht, has won 22 Ireland caps.

She was part of the Ireland squad for this autumn's internationals and will feature in the Premier 15s for the first time in her career.

Fryday comes in with Canada's McKinley Hunt recovering from a broken leg she suffered in September.

"Nichola looks like a quality second row, exactly what we need, especially with McKinley still side-lined," head coach Susie Appleby told the club website.

"I spoke to her a while ago and she said she wanted to get through the autumn period with Ireland and then come over here and have a different outlook on the game.

"She has good basics, a good understanding of the game, and I'm excited to see what she will bring to the team."

Fryday arrives in as the Chiefs make a coaching change in their women's programme with Steve Salvin coming in as an assistant coach.

Salvin replaces former Exeter captain Tom Hayes, who has moved back to Ireland for family reasons, and has previously coached at Worcester's academy and Championship side Rotherham.