Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Cooney was forced off in the first half of Ulster's season opener against Glasgow

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday 27 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website; full game available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday

John Cooney will make his first appearance since the opening day of the season as Ulster travel to Dublin to take on Leinster.

Forwards Rob Herring and Nick Timoney are included having played in Ireland's win over Argentina last weekend.

Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong are named in Leinster's starting XV with Harry Byrne on the bench.

The rest of Leinster's most recent international contingent that played for Ireland this month are rested.

Having been forced off with a hamstring injury in Ulster's United Rugby Championship opener at home to Glasgow in September, Cooney missed the following four matches as the northern province began the season with four wins and one defeat.

He returns to partner Billy Burns at half-back while James Hume and Stuart McCloskey come in as the centre pairing having been with the Ireland squad for the duration of the autumn Test series without playing.

Michael Lowry is selected at full-back for his first start of the season with Ethan McIlroy shifting to the left wing.

The Ulster Rugby Show: Ulster must be 'brave' to beat Leinster

Robert Baloucoune is not in the squad having started in Ireland's win over Argentina last Sunday, while Tom O'Toole is also rested after coming on as a second half replacement in Dublin.

Timoney, who was a late addition to Ireland's matchday squad, is named as openside flanker with Herring joining Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore in the front row.

Tighthead prop Furlong starts for Leinster to end a week in which he put pen to paper on a new three-year extension with the IRFU, while Henshaw comes in at outside centre for his first club appearance of the season having returned for Ireland last weekend.

He partners Ciaran Frawley, another who spent the last four weeks in the Ireland camp without playing, with Ross Byrne starting at fly-half.

Leinster are the only undefeated team in the league and sit top ahead of Ulster, who are out to recover from their chastening defeat by Connacht a month ago.

Leinster: J O'Brien; A Byrne, Henshaw, Frawley, Larmour; R Byrne, McGrath (capt); E Byrne, Tracy, Furlong, Molony, Toner; Leavy, Penny, Ruddock.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Abdaladze, Deegan, Connors, N McCarthy, H Byrne, T O'Brien.

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Carter; Jones, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Kane, Kearney, Marcus Rea, Doak, Curtis, Lyttle.