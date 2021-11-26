Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rachael Burford raises the trophy after leading Harlequins to their first Premier 15s title last season

Premier 15s rugby union will be broadcast live on the BBC for the first time starting this weekend.

A selected game will be available to watch each weekend on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

The first of the fixtures will be unbeaten league leaders Bristol Bears taking on Wasps on Sunday.

Premier 15s adds to the BBC's commitment to women's sport, alongside events such as the Women's Hundred and the Women's Super League.

Second-placed Saracens play Bristol Bears live on 4 December, with their match against current champions Harlequins also showing the following weekend.

Watch Bristol Bears v Wasps on 28 November from 14:15 GMT live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.