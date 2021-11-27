Jersey Reds beat Cornish Pirates 15-5 to go second in Championship
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Jersey Reds moved up to second in the Championship after a hard-fought 15-5 win over Cornish Pirates.
In an attritional first half Jersey finally break the deadlock with a penalty try in the final moments as Danny Cutmore was sent to the sin bin.
Wesley White went over after pressure early in the second half to make it 12-0 before a Sam Leeming penalty.
Pirates had Shae Tucker sin-binned for an offside before Robin Wedlake went over with seven minutes left.
The islanders leapfrog their Cornish opponents by a point in the table and are two behind leaders Ealing who have a game in hand.