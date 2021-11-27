Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harrison was returning to the club game after being involved with England

A last-gasp penalty from Zoe Harrison gave Saracens a dramatic 24-21 Premier 15s win over Gloucester-Hartpury.

Saracens had trailed 21-14 entering the final minutes of the game, having led 14-0 at the break.

But a try from Saracens captain Marlie Packer, which Harrison converted, levelled it up.

And with the last play of the match, they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts which Harrison kicked to move her side to the top of the table.

Bristol Bears, who are also unbeaten and were ahead of Saracens on points difference going into the weekend, face Wasps on Sunday in a game which will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Saracens had made a solid start with Ella Wyrwas and Hannah Botterman, on her 50th appearance, both scoring in the opening 40 minutes.

But second-half scores from Rachel Lund, Connie Powell and Tatyana Herd had put Gloucester-Hartpury in contention for their third win from six games before they were denied at the death.

Elsewhere, Harlequins ran out comfortable 36-10 winners over Sale Sharks with two tries apiece for Ellie Kildunne and Jade Konkel while Exeter Chiefs defeated Loughborough Lightning 14-7.

The game between Darlington Mowden Park Sharks and Worcester Warriors was postponed because of weather conditions.