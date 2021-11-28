Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Bridgend full-back's headed try set up

Welsh club rugby results, 27-28 November, 2021

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

East

Cardiff 29 - 45 Merthyr

Newport 48 - 10 Ebbw Vale

RGC P - P Pontypridd

West

Carmarthen Quins 26 15 Llanelli

Llandovery 27 21 Aberavon

Swansea 13 - 20 Bridgend

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 0 - 23 Cardiff Met

Bedwas 18 - 38 Bargoed

Cross Keys 22 - 16 Ystrad Rhondda

Maesteg Quins 35 - 22 Trebanos

Neath 9 - 3 Pontypool

Tata Steel 20 - 42 Narberth

Ystalyfera 32 - 19 Glamorgan Wanderers

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 15 - 10 Risca

Blaenavon 5 - 48 Penallta

Brynmawr 16 - 15 Nelson

Monmouth 26 - 26 Dowlais

Newbridge 33 - 3 Brecon

Pontypool United 3 - 24 Senghenydd

Division 1 East Central

Barry 22 - 27 Treorchy

Cambrian Welfare P - P St Josephs

Mountain Ash 18 - 10 Rhydyfelin

Rhiwbina 24 - 29 Porth Harlequins

Rumney 20 - 8 Dinas Powys

St Peters 11 - 5 Ynysybwl

Division 1 North

Bala P - P Pwllheli

Bethesda 13 - 15 Llangefni

Caernarfon P - P Dolgellau

Dinbych 12 - 26 COBRA

Llandudno P - P Bro Ffestiniog

Nant Conwy P - P Ruthin

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford 35 - 18 Tondu

Birchgrove 8 - 13 Nantyffyllon

Brynamman 3 - 29 Glynneath

Dunvant P - P Bridgend Athletic

Kenfig Hill 20 - 30 Bonymaen

Skewen P - P Waunarlwydd

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth 31 - 28 Whitland

Crymych 34 - 21 Pembroke

Gorseinon 20 - 26 Llangennech

Llanelli Wanderers 34 - 10 Gowerton

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Felinfoel

Penclawdd P - P Yr Hendy

Division 2 East

Abergavenny P - P Talywain

Blackwood 8 - 5 Oakdale

Caldicot P - P Hartridge

Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog

Newport HSOB 38 - 5 Caerleon

Pill Harriers 15 - 16 Ynysddu

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi P - P Taffs Well

Abercynon 29 - 8 Llantrisant

Caerphilly 42 - 10 Gilfach Goch

Cilfynydd 30 - 35 Cowbridge

Llanishen 10 - 8 Aberdare

Llantwit Fardre P - P Treharris

Division 2 North

Bangor 12 - 12 Rhyl & District

Mold 50 - 14 Abergele

Newtown 5 - 12 Welshpool

Shotton Steel 19 - 39 Nant Conwy II

Wrexham 10 - 0 Colwyn Bay

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 48 - 8 Seven Sisters

Bridgend Sports 15 - 13 Pyle

Heol y Cyw 24 - 19 Pencoed

Morriston 55 - 17 Maesteg Celtic

Porthcawl 21 - 22 Builth Wells

Resolven 39 - 14 Ystradgynlais

Division 2 West

Burry Port 27 - 21 Tenby United

Carmarthen Athletic 9 - 8 Pontarddulais

Kidwelly 34 - 28 Mumbles

Milford Haven 20 - 10 Loughor

Nantgaredig 17 - 22 Fishguard

Pontyberem P - P Tycroes

Division 3 East A

Abercarn P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Abertillery B G 34 - 13 Rhymney

Blaina 53 - 0 Llanhilleth

Garndiffaith P - P Deri

Machen 20 - 56 Abertysswg

RTB Ebbw Vale 23 - 35 Usk

Division 3 East Central A

Canton P - P St Albans

Cardiff Quins 21 - 31 Penygraig

Fairwater 38 - 25 Penarth

Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan

Pentyrch 22 - 3 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Pontyclun 15 - 18 Tylorstown

Division 3 North

Dinbych II P - P Ruthin II

Flint 20 - 17 Pwllheli II

Llangefni II 21 - 20 Menai Bridge

Machynlleth 10 - 12 Llanidloes

Mold II 3 - 31 Holyhead

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Wrexham II

Division 3 West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars 52 - 7 Tonmawr

Abercrave 18 - 17 Swansea Uplands

Bryncoch P - P Cwmllynfell

Cwmgors 17 - 17 Cwmafan

Nantymoel 27 - 10 Baglan

Taibach 25 - 35 Vardre

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron P - P St Davids

Cardigan 60 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Lampeter Town 62 - 7 Llanybydder

Llangwm 5 - 45 Laugharne

Neyland 13 - 27 Haverfordwest

St Clears 26 - 0 Tregaron

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty P - P Trinant

Blackwood Stars 8 - 5 New Tredegar

Fleur De Lys P - P New Panteg

Nantyglo P - P Hafodyrynys

Newport Saracens 15 - 5 Chepstow

St Julians HSOB 16 - 17 Whitehead

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely 26 - 38 Wattstown

Cefn Coed P - P Tonyrefail

Hirwaun 8 - 69 Llantwit Major

Llandaff North 17 - 20 Llandaff

Old Penarthians 33 - 7 Gwernyfed

Treherbert 9 - 6 Ynysowen

Division 3 West Central B

Alltwen 13 - 12 Penlan

Glyncorrwg 10 - 17 Briton Ferry

Maesteg 12 - 27 Cefn Cribwr

Neath Athletic 32 - 7 Pontrhydyfen

Division 3 West B

Amman United 0 - 12 Trimsaran

Betws 20 - 5 New Dock Stars

Llandeilo P - P Furnace United

Llangadog 60 - 5 Bynea

Penygroes 3 - 22 Tumble

Division 3 East C

Beaufort 12 - 19 West Mon

Bettws 41 - 20 Magor

Hollybush P - P Crumlin

Pontllanfraith 22 - 7 Brynithel

Division 3 East Central C

Brackla 20 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch

Sully View 5 - 60 Ferndale

Tref y Clawdd 7 - 22 Cardiff Saracens

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach 10 - 32 South Gower

Cwmtwrch 19 - 17 Pontycymmer

Ogmore Vale 11 - 33 Pontardawe

Penybanc 27 - 24 Pantyffynnon

Pontyates 15 - 8 Fall Bay

Rhigos 24 - 17 Tonna

Division 3 East D

Abersychan 10 - 8 Cwmcarn United

Old Tyleryan 20 - 14 Girling

Trefil 39 - 5 Forgeside

Women's results

North Wales

Group 1

Caernarfon P - P Shotton Steel

COBRA 95 - 0 Abergele

Group 2

Bro Gwernant P - P Rhyl & District

Holyhead 24 - 7 Wrexham

South Wales

East 1

Nelson 0 - 31 Llandaff North

Pontyclun 68 - 19 Deri

East 2

Llantwit Fardre 29 - 10 Ynysddu

Senghenydd 12 - 12 Gwernyfed

East 3

Blackwood P - P Taffs Well

CR Cymry Caerdydd 40 - 19 Porth Harlequins

East 4

Dowlais 20 - 0 Rhydyfelin

Match awarded to Dowlais

Old Penarthians P - P Cilfynydd

Whitchurch 20 - 0 Blaina

Match awarded to Whitchurch

West 1

Whitland 20 - 34 Burry Port

West 2

Pencoed P - P Haverfordwest

West 3

Morriston 0 - 64 Lampeter Town

Porthcawl P - P West Swansea Hawks

West 4

Talbot Reds P - P Pembroke

Tumble 24 - 29 Tondu

Top Stories