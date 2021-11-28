Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 27-28 November, 2021
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
East
Cardiff 29 - 45 Merthyr
Newport 48 - 10 Ebbw Vale
RGC P - P Pontypridd
West
Carmarthen Quins 26 15 Llanelli
Llandovery 27 21 Aberavon
Swansea 13 - 20 Bridgend
Admiral National Championship
Beddau 0 - 23 Cardiff Met
Bedwas 18 - 38 Bargoed
Cross Keys 22 - 16 Ystrad Rhondda
Maesteg Quins 35 - 22 Trebanos
Neath 9 - 3 Pontypool
Tata Steel 20 - 42 Narberth
Ystalyfera 32 - 19 Glamorgan Wanderers
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Bedlinog 15 - 10 Risca
Blaenavon 5 - 48 Penallta
Brynmawr 16 - 15 Nelson
Monmouth 26 - 26 Dowlais
Newbridge 33 - 3 Brecon
Pontypool United 3 - 24 Senghenydd
Division 1 East Central
Barry 22 - 27 Treorchy
Cambrian Welfare P - P St Josephs
Mountain Ash 18 - 10 Rhydyfelin
Rhiwbina 24 - 29 Porth Harlequins
Rumney 20 - 8 Dinas Powys
St Peters 11 - 5 Ynysybwl
Division 1 North
Bala P - P Pwllheli
Bethesda 13 - 15 Llangefni
Caernarfon P - P Dolgellau
Dinbych 12 - 26 COBRA
Llandudno P - P Bro Ffestiniog
Nant Conwy P - P Ruthin
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford 35 - 18 Tondu
Birchgrove 8 - 13 Nantyffyllon
Brynamman 3 - 29 Glynneath
Dunvant P - P Bridgend Athletic
Kenfig Hill 20 - 30 Bonymaen
Skewen P - P Waunarlwydd
Division 1 West
Aberystwyth 31 - 28 Whitland
Crymych 34 - 21 Pembroke
Gorseinon 20 - 26 Llangennech
Llanelli Wanderers 34 - 10 Gowerton
Newcastle Emlyn P - P Felinfoel
Penclawdd P - P Yr Hendy
Division 2 East
Abergavenny P - P Talywain
Blackwood 8 - 5 Oakdale
Caldicot P - P Hartridge
Cwmbran P - P Croesyceiliog
Newport HSOB 38 - 5 Caerleon
Pill Harriers 15 - 16 Ynysddu
Division 2 East Central
Abercwmboi P - P Taffs Well
Abercynon 29 - 8 Llantrisant
Caerphilly 42 - 10 Gilfach Goch
Cilfynydd 30 - 35 Cowbridge
Llanishen 10 - 8 Aberdare
Llantwit Fardre P - P Treharris
Division 2 North
Bangor 12 - 12 Rhyl & District
Mold 50 - 14 Abergele
Newtown 5 - 12 Welshpool
Shotton Steel 19 - 39 Nant Conwy II
Wrexham 10 - 0 Colwyn Bay
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 48 - 8 Seven Sisters
Bridgend Sports 15 - 13 Pyle
Heol y Cyw 24 - 19 Pencoed
Morriston 55 - 17 Maesteg Celtic
Porthcawl 21 - 22 Builth Wells
Resolven 39 - 14 Ystradgynlais
Division 2 West
Burry Port 27 - 21 Tenby United
Carmarthen Athletic 9 - 8 Pontarddulais
Kidwelly 34 - 28 Mumbles
Milford Haven 20 - 10 Loughor
Nantgaredig 17 - 22 Fishguard
Pontyberem P - P Tycroes
Division 3 East A
Abercarn P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Abertillery B G 34 - 13 Rhymney
Blaina 53 - 0 Llanhilleth
Garndiffaith P - P Deri
Machen 20 - 56 Abertysswg
RTB Ebbw Vale 23 - 35 Usk
Division 3 East Central A
Canton P - P St Albans
Cardiff Quins 21 - 31 Penygraig
Fairwater 38 - 25 Penarth
Old Illtydians P - P Llanharan
Pentyrch 22 - 3 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Pontyclun 15 - 18 Tylorstown
Division 3 North
Dinbych II P - P Ruthin II
Flint 20 - 17 Pwllheli II
Llangefni II 21 - 20 Menai Bridge
Machynlleth 10 - 12 Llanidloes
Mold II 3 - 31 Holyhead
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Wrexham II
Division 3 West Central A
Aberavon Green Stars 52 - 7 Tonmawr
Abercrave 18 - 17 Swansea Uplands
Bryncoch P - P Cwmllynfell
Cwmgors 17 - 17 Cwmafan
Nantymoel 27 - 10 Baglan
Taibach 25 - 35 Vardre
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron P - P St Davids
Cardigan 60 - 0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Lampeter Town 62 - 7 Llanybydder
Llangwm 5 - 45 Laugharne
Neyland 13 - 27 Haverfordwest
St Clears 26 - 0 Tregaron
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty P - P Trinant
Blackwood Stars 8 - 5 New Tredegar
Fleur De Lys P - P New Panteg
Nantyglo P - P Hafodyrynys
Newport Saracens 15 - 5 Chepstow
St Julians HSOB 16 - 17 Whitehead
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely 26 - 38 Wattstown
Cefn Coed P - P Tonyrefail
Hirwaun 8 - 69 Llantwit Major
Llandaff North 17 - 20 Llandaff
Old Penarthians 33 - 7 Gwernyfed
Treherbert 9 - 6 Ynysowen
Division 3 West Central B
Alltwen 13 - 12 Penlan
Glyncorrwg 10 - 17 Briton Ferry
Maesteg 12 - 27 Cefn Cribwr
Neath Athletic 32 - 7 Pontrhydyfen
Division 3 West B
Amman United 0 - 12 Trimsaran
Betws 20 - 5 New Dock Stars
Llandeilo P - P Furnace United
Llangadog 60 - 5 Bynea
Penygroes 3 - 22 Tumble
Division 3 East C
Beaufort 12 - 19 West Mon
Bettws 41 - 20 Magor
Hollybush P - P Crumlin
Pontllanfraith 22 - 7 Brynithel
Division 3 East Central C
Brackla 20 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Llandrindod Wells P - P Whitchurch
Sully View 5 - 60 Ferndale
Tref y Clawdd 7 - 22 Cardiff Saracens
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmgwrach 10 - 32 South Gower
Cwmtwrch 19 - 17 Pontycymmer
Ogmore Vale 11 - 33 Pontardawe
Penybanc 27 - 24 Pantyffynnon
Pontyates 15 - 8 Fall Bay
Rhigos 24 - 17 Tonna
Division 3 East D
Abersychan 10 - 8 Cwmcarn United
Old Tyleryan 20 - 14 Girling
Trefil 39 - 5 Forgeside
Women's results
North Wales
Group 1
Caernarfon P - P Shotton Steel
COBRA 95 - 0 Abergele
Group 2
Bro Gwernant P - P Rhyl & District
Holyhead 24 - 7 Wrexham
South Wales
East 1
Nelson 0 - 31 Llandaff North
Pontyclun 68 - 19 Deri
East 2
Llantwit Fardre 29 - 10 Ynysddu
Senghenydd 12 - 12 Gwernyfed
East 3
Blackwood P - P Taffs Well
CR Cymry Caerdydd 40 - 19 Porth Harlequins
East 4
Dowlais 20 - 0 Rhydyfelin
Match awarded to Dowlais
Old Penarthians P - P Cilfynydd
Whitchurch 20 - 0 Blaina
Match awarded to Whitchurch
West 1
Whitland 20 - 34 Burry Port
West 2
Pencoed P - P Haverfordwest
West 3
Morriston 0 - 64 Lampeter Town
Porthcawl P - P West Swansea Hawks
West 4
Talbot Reds P - P Pembroke
Tumble 24 - 29 Tondu