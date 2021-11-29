Scarlets reached the semi-final of the European Cup in 2018, losing to Leinster

Scarlets director Ron Jones has called on the Welsh government to help the region's isolating players and staff return to Wales.

They are currently in quarantine at a Belfast hotel after flying back from red-listed South Africa.

Cardiff remain in Cape Town after positive Covid-19 cases, while Scarlets' tests were all-clear.

"I think it's the Welsh government's responsibility to get them back to Wales," Jones told BBC Radio Cymru.

"We can't move them without the Welsh government's permission."

Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said there are no hotels in Wales which could accommodate the Scarlets' travelling party - and says new legislation would need to be passed to allow that to happen anyway.

Current rules in Wales state elite sports people are not exempt from isolation upon return from red-list countries and they are not permitted to leave their place of isolation for training.

Like Cardiff, Munster and Italian side Zebre, Scarlets had been in the southern hemisphere to play United Rugby Championship matches when the new Omicron Covid variant emerged, prompting UK and Welsh governments to implement new travel restrictions.

They include the requirement for people arriving after 04:00 GMT last Sunday morning from red-list countries, including South Africa, to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine.

Scarlets arrived in Dublin on a charter flight at 02:15 GMT on Monday, but Jones denied they flew to the Republic of Ireland because it was the closest place to Wales where they could land.

"No, quite the opposite," he told the Dros Frecwast programme. "The plan was for the four teams (Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre) to be flying on the same plane back to Europe.

"The Irish government was happy for the flight to land there, so it was easier to land there. Then we could worry about how we could get our crew back to Wales. We haven't succeeded with that of course.

"We had to go to Belfast because that was nearly the only place the government could offer to our players and the staff at the time.

"Being in a hotel anywhere where you have to be in your room for 10 days isn't appealing, so we have to work now to get them out of there to somewhere that suits them better."

While Scarlets are in Belfast, they are subject to the quarantine rules enforced by the Northern Ireland executive.

Jones said the Welsh government should be making arrangements to allow the Scarlets team to return home and continue preparations for European Cup matches next month.

"The Scarlets are representing Wales on the highest rugby level and it's up to the Welsh government to help fly the team home to Wales so we can get on with our training etcetera," he said.

"If the Munster rugby region had been able to return from South Africa, the Irish government had already given them permission to travel to Limerick so that they could carry on with their preparations for their next games.

"I don't think we are unreasonable in asking for assistance from our own government so that we can also return to Wales and carry on with our preparations."

Irish sports minister Jack Chambers has since said Munster have been cleared by South African authorities to return home.

Morgan responded on Dros Frecwast to Jones' comments.

"There aren't any hotels in Wales that could provide accommodation and it's not something that is easy to solve," she said.

"If a hotel agreed, then they would then have to be labelled as a hotel that accepts travellers from red designated countries [and] to do that new laws would have to be passed.

"Ireland has an airport that accepts flights from across the world, that's not the case here in Wales. It's important that we adhere to the law in order to ensure the safety of the people of Wales."

Scarlets are scheduled to go to English side Bristol on Saturday, 11 December in the Heineken Champions Cup, but Jones says the current situation raises doubts about the first set of group matches in Europe's flagship tournament.

"I think the competition is facing problems anyway as there's no way Munster and Cardiff can play their games," he added.

"From our perspective, if we can get our crew back to Wales, using the kind of exemption the UK government has given to elite sports teams in the past, we could keep them in a bubble in quarantine as well as give them the resources where they can train and prepare.

"In the absence of that, I think it would be difficult to make the crew play a game at the highest level, as tiredness and stress would have an effect on the players physically and mentally."

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack accepted their ability to fulfil the Bristol fixture can be questioned.

"Time is ticking, the reality is we haven't played a game as a team for quite some time," he said.

"Our last game would have been at the end of October and here we are now essentially into December and every day that the boys are in quarantine, they are deconditioning.

"So we are starting to get to a point, if we are not already at a point, where there is, to be blunt, some personal health and safety issues where you've got a bunch of boys who haven't played rugby for six weeks, who may well be confined to a hotel for 10 days, going up a against a set of finely tuned athletes who've not skipped a beat in terms of game-time, preparation, nutrition, access to sunlight and being able to spend time decompressing at home with their families.

"There's a set of challenges there that we can't ignore but that's to pick up today and through the rest of the week."