World Rugby: Game on Global initiative offers rule options to improve grassroots accessibility
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
World Rugby will allow community teams to use 10 players, play shorter matches and change the size of the ball as part of flexible new rules described as a "landmark" move for the sport.
From January 2022, unions will decide on tweaks to their rules in a bid to improve "accessibility" and "welfare".
Up to 10 rules can be changed, including tackle height and pitch size.
World Rugby said unions will be able to "pick and choose" to use as many of the 10 rule variations as they wish.
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "The community game is the heart and soul of our sport, it is the foundation upon which our house is built and today represents a landmark for rugby around the globe with the introduction of optional community law variations for our national member unions."
The Game on Global initiative builds on models already in place in England, New Zealand and Wales and aims to ensure grassroots rugby rules facilitate participation.
What rules can be changed?
From 1 January 2022, national unions will be able to adopt flexible rules on:
- Team numbers: Allowing teams to operate with 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 players as long as an agreement is reached before kick-off. Fixtures will still operate under 15-a-side rules.
- Game length: Matches should be a minimum of 40 minutes and can be conducted in halves, quarters or thirds. Where teams cannot agree on a duration, a fixed length will be in place based on how many players are in each team.
- Replacements: Teams can use rolling substitutes and can also apply the 'half game' rule where all players must play at least half a match.
- Scrums: Can be reduced in size based on the number of players competing for each team. Whether scrums are contested or uncontested is also flexible.
- Line-outs: Teams may agree not to contest or lift in the line-out.
- Kicking: Tweaks to rules can include penalties and free-kicks only being kicked to touch from inside a team's own half, while all conversions being taken in front of the posts is also an option.
- Pitch size: Pitch size can be adapted based on surface condition or the numbers on each team.
- Ball size: Teams will be permitted to use a smaller ball.
- Weight-based banding: In order to ensure rugby is "for all shapes and sizes" matches can be in weight bands.
- Tackle height: Unions and competitions may adjust the tackle height from "the line of the shoulders" to the nipple line or waist.
