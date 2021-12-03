Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtnall Skosan is Northampton Saints' top try scorer this season with five

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has made four changes to the XV that started the win over Bristol Bears last time out.

Rory Hutchinson, Sam Matavesi, Ehren Painter and Karl Wilkins all come into the team.

Bath give a full Premiership debut to centre Will Butt as they look to end their losing start to the season.

The visitors have done the double over the Saints in each of the past four campaigns.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wilkins, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Auterac, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, James, Litchfield, Sleightholme.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Butt, Ojomoh, Muir; Cipriani, Spencer; Boyce, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Du Toit, Vaughan, Rae, Williams, De Carpentier, Richards, Fox, Hamer-Webb.

Referee: Karl Dickson.