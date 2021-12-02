Scarlets were due to play two United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa but they were postponed

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack has called on European tournament organisers to reconsider their position on rescheduling matches.

Scarlets are due to play their opening Heineken Champions Cup tie at Bristol on 11 December.

This is the day after their squad of 32 players complete their 10-day quarantine at a Belfast hotel.

Scarlets' trip to South Africa was cut short because of Covid-19 concerns.

The players who travelled to South Africa are not expected to be available to face Bristol having not trained for two weeks.

The region only have 14 fit players available for the fixture, with seven members of the senior squad and seven on development contracts.

They would need to find nine additional players, mainly from the academy and semi-professional clubs, to field a match-day 23.

Champions Cup competition regulations state if the Scarlets were unable to fulfil their round one fixture, it would result in the game being forfeited, a 28-0 result declared and five match points allocated to Bristol.

Cardiff have indicated they will try to play their opening two European matches without their players who travelled to South Africa and they have an advantage because they left six Welsh internationals in Wales.

Scarlets decided to take a full-strength squad to South Africa to help prepare for the Bristol game so do not have many playing resources back in Wales.

"If we were to play Bristol without the people who are in Ulster right now there are four or five positions where we physically do not have a body to fill that position," said Muderack.

"We are not coming out of quarantine until December 10 and a lot of these boys in Belfast haven't played a game of rugby since October 22. EPCR has got to look at player welfare here.

"Without the 32 players in quarantine, we'd have to play development players and academy players - some of them just out of school in their first season of senior rugby - as well as semi-pro players, who juggle their rugby commitments with full-time work and put them up against a quality side like Bristol.

"That wouldn't be good for the integrity of the competition or those individuals. None of us had any idea that this situation was going to occur, and that South Africa was going to be put on the red list.

"The URC is a new league and what we are trying to do is support the league's aspirations by sending our very best available team to South Africa to perform as best as we can. That's us doing the right thing by the league and rugby.

"For us to get penalised for that really doesn't sit very well with me and we need to find a fair solution because forfeiting the game for something that was out of our control isn't right."

Any European postponements would involve cooperation from the English Premiership and the Top 14 in France with no scheduled spare weekends in the calendar.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), who run the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, have previously said they are monitoring the situation.

"Ideally we would have been granted a sporting exemption which has been done in the past so that the team whilst remaining in isolation could have continued to train and prepare for upcoming fixtures," added Muderack.

"At the moment, the best the players can do in their hotel in Belfast is exercise as individuals within the confines of their own rooms as well as being allowed a short time slot outside to walk around in the car park.

"That is no preparation for a high-intensity game of European rugby. In our world, physical capacity is everything, if players are 'under done' it can be catastrophic for careers and have a direct increase to risk of injury.

"The Scarlets have a proud history in European competition and we have been looking forward to testing ourselves against two sides in Bristol and Bordeaux who have been up there among the best on the continent in recent years.

"It is hugely disappointing that we will not be allowed to do that on a level playing field."