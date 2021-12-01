Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shane Williams won the last of his 87 Wales caps in 2011

Former Wales rugby star Shane Williams has appealed for help on social media after revealing his bike has been stolen from his home.

Williams, 44, says the bike is unique and was taken along with some wheels.

"Possessions don't really matter too much to me," Williams wrote on his Facebook page.

"It's just [the fact] that someone has decided to go into my property whilst I'm away and my family are home [that] has really made my blood boil."

He added: "There is CCTV and we have an idea of who it could be. If the items are returned immediately, no further action will be taken."

Ex-wing Williams scored 58 tries in 91 Test appearances before retiring from international rugby in 2011.

Since ending his rugby career, the former British and Irish Lion has taken part in a number of charity cycling events.