Tom Everard comes in after Zak Farrance left Jersey Reds for France

Jersey Reds have added to their pack with the signing of lock Tom Everard.

The 24-year-old moves to the island having most recently played for Ayrshire Bulls in Scotland's Super 6, and has also had time at Jersey's Championship rivals Hartpury.

Everard has also had spells at the academies of London Irish and French side Toulouse.

He comes in after Zak Farrance left the club to join French second-tier side Agen last month.