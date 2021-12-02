Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The majority of Cardiff's squad and backroom staff are currently in Cape Town, South Africa

Cardiff's departure from South Africa has been delayed after their landing slot was removed.

The squad were due to leave South Africa on Thursday morning after securing a charter flight and quarantine accommodation in England.

The flight was cancelled after being scheduled to leave for Dublin and then transferring to the UK.

Cardiff are set to fly out on Friday morning and arrive back in Heathrow in the evening.

The staff had all returned a negative PCR test prior to travelling to South Africa, two negative lateral flow tests and a further five consecutive PCR tests, all with negative results, in Cape Town.

Six individuals have returned positive results and have been transferred to a South African Covid-19 quarantine hotel.

It is the third time Cardiff have tried to leave South Africa after travel restrictions were imposed by the UK government last week.

Cardiff are planned to face European champions Toulouse at the Arms Park on Saturday, 11 December.

As the Welsh side will be without 32 players - and 16 members of staff - who will be quarantining in either England or South Africa, they intend to field a team comprised of academy players, reserves and Wales internationals who did not travel to South Africa.

Both Cardiff's scheduled United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa against the Lions and Stormers were postponed but the club say they must play two Heineken Champions Cup encounters, against Toulouse and English champions Harlequins.

A 10-day period of quarantine means those self-isolating will be able to play no part in the European fixtures.

The players will still be in self-isolation for the Toulouse game and while they will be released in time for the Harlequins match at the Stoop on 18 December, their conditioning will not enable them to be match fit after missing three weeks of training.

There are six members of Wales' autumn squad who could be available after they remained in Cardiff while the rest of the squad travelled to South Africa.