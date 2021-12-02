Ireland's Sene Naoupu scores a try against Scotland

Ireland are to play Scotland at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast in their final home game of the 2022 Women's Six Nations on Saturday 30 April.

The Irish Rugby Football Union revealed on Thursday that the team's other two home fixtures will be played at the RDS in Dublin and Musgrave Park in Cork.

Wales will be the visitors to Dublin on 26 March, with Cork hosting the visit of Italy on 10 April.

Kingspan Stadium last hosted Ireland matches at the 2017 World Cup.

Ireland lost 36-24 to Australia in their fifth to eighth semi-final at the tournament in Belfast in August 2017, then went down 27-17 to Wales in a seventh place play-off at the same venue four days later.

The subsequent final between winners New Zealand and runners-up England was the last senior international to be played at the stadium.

The Irish team, under new coach Greg McWilliams, will get their 2022 Six Nations campaign under way against Wales on 26 March (16:45 GMT) at a stadium where almost 3,000 fans watched them during their recent autumn Test win over Japan.

Ireland will then travel to France for their second game of the series on 2 April, before their second home match of the championship is played at Munster's Musgrave Park ground with a 17:00 BST kick-off.

The penultimate weekend sees Ireland travel to play England on 24 April (12:00 BST), before their final home game against Scotland is staged at the home of Ulster Rugby (20:00 GMT).

'Increasing accessibility, profile and interest'

"We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women's team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women's rugby team across the country," said Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Philip Browne.

"Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women's and girl's rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

"The three provincial venues deliver topflight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women's rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever."

Ireland suffered a largely disappointing 2021 as they were the only Six Nations side not to qualify for next year's World Cup.

McWilliams steps in to replace previous coach Adam Griggs, who stepped down after leading his team to a 15-12 win over Japan on 21 November, with captain Ciara Griffin retiring after that game.