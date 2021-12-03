Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Wainwright played three of Wales' four autumn internationals

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 December Time: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live audio and text commentary, report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Watch the whole game on BBC Two Wales Sunday, 5 December 14:30 GMT. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday 5 December from 18:10 and later on demand

Aaron Wainwright returns as Dragons make seven changes for their trip to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

The number eight was rested in the defeat by Edinburgh after international duty.

Wales lock Will Rowlands is also named in the starting XV, while Taine Basham misses out after failing a head injury assessment last weekend.

Prop Leon Brown makes his first start of the season.

Ellis Shipp and Aki Seiuli also comes into the front row, while Dan Babos is preferred at scrum-half and Aneurin Owen at outside centre.

Glasgow make five changes after their narrow defeat against Benetton and welcome back Scotland internationals Zander Fagerson and Ali Price who were rested for the trip to Treviso.

New Zealand-born full-back Josh McKay will make his first appearance, while Argentinian international fly-half Domingo Miotti is set to make his debut from the bench.

Back rower Ryan Wilson returns to captain the side after the men's Barbarians game was cancelled last weekend, while Sebastian Cancelliere will make his first appearance at Scotstoun.

Glasgow: Josh McKay; Sebastian Cancelliere, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Cole Forbes; Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson (capt), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Johnny Matthew, Nathan McBeth, Murray McCallum, Lewis Bean, Kiran McDonald, Jamie Dobie, Domingo Miotti, Nick Grigg.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jamie Roberts, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Dan Babos; Aki Seiuli, Ellis Shipp, Leon Brown, WIll Rowlands, Joe Maksymiw, Harrie Keddie (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Josh Reynolds, Mesake Doge, Joe Davies, Huw Taylor, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Blain & Dunx McClement (SRU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)