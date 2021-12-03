Jersey Reds' trip to Nottingham postponed because of Covid-19 cases
Jersey Reds' Championship game at Nottingham has been postponed.
Friday's match will be rescheduled after four Covid-19 cases were reported at the East Midlands side this week.
The Championship's disputes committee will meet next week to discuss the postponement, and a rearrangement.
"The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected," a club statement said.
It is the first game this season to be postponed in the Championship because of coronavirus cases.
Jersey - who had not made the journey to Nottingham - are second in the Championship, two points behind leaders Ealing, while Nottingham are second-from-bottom after eight matches.