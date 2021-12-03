Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey beat Cornish Pirates last week to move up to second in the Championship

Jersey Reds' Championship game at Nottingham has been postponed.

Friday's match will be rescheduled after four Covid-19 cases were reported at the East Midlands side this week.

The Championship's disputes committee will meet next week to discuss the postponement, and a rearrangement.

"The decision follows the detailed medical protocols in place to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all players and support staff is protected," a club statement said. external-link

It is the first game this season to be postponed in the Championship because of coronavirus cases.

Jersey - who had not made the journey to Nottingham - are second in the Championship, two points behind leaders Ealing, while Nottingham are second-from-bottom after eight matches.