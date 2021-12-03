Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hugo Keenan was among the Ireland stars to return to action as Leinster regrouped from the home defeat by Ulster to overpower Connacht

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Connacht Leinster (19) 47 Tries: Ruddock, Ringrose, Sheehan, Larmour, Doris, Baird, Deegan Cons: H Byrne 5, R Byrne Connacht (12) 19 Tries: Hansen, Arnold, Oliver Cons: Carty 2

Leinster regrouped from the defeat by Ulster as their returning Ireland stars helped them see off Connacht 47-19 in the United Rugby Championship.

Tries from Mack Hansen and Sammy Arnold helped Connacht lead twice in the first half at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

But Garry Ringrose and Dan Sheehan tries put Leinster 19-12 up at half-time after Rhys Ruddock's early score.

Jordan Larmour, Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird and Max Deegan added further home tries with Conor Oliver replying.

Ringrose, Doris and Sheehan were among the Ireland stars returning to Leinster duty after the international team's sensational November and their presence helped Leo Cullen's side subdue Connacht after the visitors had made an enterprising start.

Cullen made 10 changes from last weekend's home defeat with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Cian Healy and man of the match Josh van der Flier also drafted into the side following their involvement in the autumn internationals.

Mack Hansen's try helped Connacht lead in the first half but Leinster soon took control

In good form themselves after successive thumping wins over Ulster and Ospreys, either side of the November break in the competition, Connacht produced a lively start and were full value for their 13th-minute opening try as Hansen outjumped Larmour to catch Jack Carty's crosskick before touching down.

In reply, Leinster's pack forced a series of penalties which eventually resulted in Ruddock burrowing his way over, with Harry Byrne's conversion nudging the home side ahead.

Connacht responded with more pressure of their own as Carty's slick pass allowed centre Arnold to score after full-back Oran McNulty had been held up by the Leinster defence.

But Leinster were soon back in the lead as quick hands from van der Flier and prop Michael Ala'alatoa sent in Ringrose to score and hooker Sheehan's sensational sidestep around Hansen saw him running in the home team's third try.

Connacht needed the first score after the break but instead it went Leinster's way within seconds as a perfect back-line move off a lineout was finished off by the speedy Larmour.

Doris, Ireland's player of the November series, then got in the scoring act as he dived over from a close-range ruck before Baird's try extended Leinster's lead to 40-12 with Byrne nailing his fifth conversion.

Connacht never gave up and Hansen's charge after a lineout move was finished off by Oliver's score before a Tommy O'Brien break set up a try for his fellow replacement Deegan.

Leinster's victory - their sixth in seven matches - keeps them at the top of the table as they lead Edinburgh by a point following the Scottish side's win over Benetton on Friday night.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; H Byrne; McGrath (capt); Healy, Sheehan, Alaalatoa; Baird, Toner; Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Abdaladze, Murphy, Deegan, McCarthy, R Byrne, O'Brien.

Connacht: McNulty; Wootton, Arnold, Robb, Hansen; Carty (capt), Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham; Dowling, Dillane; Masterson, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Aungier, Fifita, Prendergast, Blade, Fitzgerald, Farrell.