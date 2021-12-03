Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Allianz Premier 15s Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app.

Bristol Bears kicked off the BBC's live coverage of the Premier 15s in style last week with a comprehensive 36-17 win over Wasps.

This Saturday, BBC Sport features the top-of-the-table match between hosts Saracens and leaders Bristol.

Only one point separates these two unbeaten teams as they go head to head at the StoneX Stadium in north London.

Saracens needed a last-gasp penalty from Zoe Harrison to beat Gloucester-Hartpury 24-21 last week.

With both teams having won their opening six matches, this is one fixture not to miss.

The BBC will show one Premier 15s match each weekend as part of a new broadcast deal with the league.

Coverage details

All times GMT and subject to late changes

Saturday, 4 December

12:15-14:10

Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app.