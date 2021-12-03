Premier 15s: Saracens host leaders Bristol Bears in top-of-table match
|Allianz Premier 15s
|Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app.
Bristol Bears kicked off the BBC's live coverage of the Premier 15s in style last week with a comprehensive 36-17 win over Wasps.
This Saturday, BBC Sport features the top-of-the-table match between hosts Saracens and leaders Bristol.
Only one point separates these two unbeaten teams as they go head to head at the StoneX Stadium in north London.
Saracens needed a last-gasp penalty from Zoe Harrison to beat Gloucester-Hartpury 24-21 last week.
With both teams having won their opening six matches, this is one fixture not to miss.
The BBC will show one Premier 15s match each weekend as part of a new broadcast deal with the league.
Coverage details
All times GMT and subject to late changes
Saturday, 4 December
12:15-14:10
Live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app.