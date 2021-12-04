Welsh club rugby results

From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 4 December

Admiral National Championship

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bargoed 33 - 15 Cardiff Met

Bedwas 29 - 7 Cross Keys

Glamorgan Wanderers 30 - 5 Beddau

Narberth 20 - 16 Ystalyfera

Pontypool 82 - 3 Tata Steel

Trebanos 21 - 29 Neath

Ystrad Rhondda 26 - 19 Maesteg Quins

Division 1 East Central

Brecon 30 - 28 Monmouth

Dowlais 7 - 9 Brynmawr

Nelson 36 - 11 Blaenavon

Penallta 87 - 7 Risca

Pontypool United 8 - 8 Bedlinog

Senghenydd 5 - 45 Newbridge

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog 0 - 11 Dinbych

COBRA 10 - 17 Caernarfon

Dolgellau 9 - 27 Bethesda

Llangefni 3 - 18 Pwllheli

Nant Conwy 27 - 3 Bala

Ruthin 6 - 16 Llandudno

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 26 - 6 Dunvant

Bridgend Athletic P - P Brynamman

Glynneath P - P Birchgrove

Nantyffyllon 27 - 6 Tondu

Skewen P - P Ammanford

Waunarlwydd 20 - 15 Kenfig Hill

Division 1 West

Felinfoel P - P Llanelli Wanderers

Gowerton 23 - 3 Gorseinon

Llangennech 30 - 10 Crymych

Pembroke 22 - 29 Whitland

Penclawdd 7 - 41 Aberystwyth

Yr Hendy 17 - 40 Newcastle Emlyn

Division 2 East

Caerleon 20 - 15 Cwmbran

Croesyceiliog 42 - 15 Caldicot

Oakdale 10 - 48 Talywain

Pill Harriers 28 - 24 Abergavenny

Ynysddu 20 - 3 Newport HSOB

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 20 - 24 Cilfynydd

Cowbridge 25 - 17 Caerphilly

Gilfach Goch 6 - 51 Abercynon

Llantrisant 5 - 7 Taffs Well

Llantwit Fardre P - P Abercwmboi

Treharris 23 - 8 Llanishen

Division 2 North

Abergele 13 - 23 Wrexham

Colwyn Bay P - P Welshpool

Nant Conwy II 36 - 13 Bangor

Rhyl & District 0 - 24 Mold

Shotton Steel 29 - 6 Newtown

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells 29 - 7 Morriston

Maesteg Celtic 17 - 24 Heol y Cyw

Pencoed 36 - 22 Bridgend Sports

Pyle 21 - 20 Seven Sisters

Resolven 18 - 19 Aberavon Quins

Ystradgynlais 35 - 14 Porthcawl

Division 2 West

Fishguard P - P Milford Haven

Loughor 7 - 16 Kidwelly

Mumbles 18 - 10 Carmarthen Athletic

Pontarddulais 19 - 12 Tenby United

Pontyberem 9 - 13 Burry Port

Tycroes 13 - 13 Nantgaredig

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg 43 - 12 Garndiffaith

Deri 23 - 45 Blaina

Llanhilleth P - P Abertillery B G

Rhymney P - P Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Abercarn

Usk 26 - 7 Machen

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 33 - 0 Old Illtydians

Llanharan P - P Fairwater

Penarth 22 - 8 Cardiff Quins

Penygraig 23 - 15 St Albans

Pontyclun 45 - 14 Canton

Tylorstown P - P Pentyrch

Division 3 North

Holyhead 7 - 0 Machynlleth

Llanidloes P - P Llangefni II

Menai Bridge P - P Flint

Pwllheli II 20 - 25 Ruthin II

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Dinbych II

Wrexham II P - P Mold II

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan 29 - 7 Cwmgors

Cwmafan 20 - 23 Bryncoch

Cwmllynfell P - P Abercrave

Swansea Uplands P - P Tonmawr

Taibach 6 - 36 Aberavon Green Stars

Vardre P - P Nantymoel

Division 3 West A

Laugharne 10 - 13 Lampeter Town

Llanybydder 26 - 29 Cardigan

Pembroke Dock Quins 27 - 15 St Davids

St Clears 18 - 7 Aberaeron

Tregaron 5 - 32 Neyland

Division 3 East B

Chepstow P - P Nantyglo

Hafodyrynys P - P Fleur De Lys

New Panteg 3 - 14 Blackwood Stars

New Tredegar P - P Trinant

St Julians HSOB 28 - 24 Bedwellty

Division 3 East Central B

Gwernyfed 20 - 17 Llandaff North

Llandaff P - P Hirwaun

Llantwit Major P - P Cefn Coed

Tonyrefail 8 - 19 Wattstown

Treherbert P - P Caerau Ely

Ynysowen 31 - 6 Old Penarthians

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry P - P Crynant

Cefn Cribwr 17 - 19 Bryncethin

Maesteg P - P Penlan

Neath Athletic P - P Alltwen

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 25 Glyncorrwg

Division 3 West B

Bynea 7 - 60 Llandeilo

Furnace United 17 - 20 Cefneithin

Llandybie 17 - 12 Betws

New Dock Stars 7 - 22 Trimsaran

Penygroes 12 - 30 Amman United

Tumble 27 - 12 Llangadog

Division 3 East C

Brynithel 0 - 28 Hollybush

Crumlin 24 - 15 Crickhowell

Magor 19 - 8 West Mon

Rogerstone 11 - 5 Beaufort

Division 3 East Central C

Cardiff Internationals P - P Whitchurch

Tref y Clawdd 41 - 10 Llandrindod Wells

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay P - P Penybanc

Pantyffynnon 14 - 27 Ogmore Vale

Pontardawe P - P Cwmtwrch

Pontycymmer 0 - 48 South Gower

Rhigos P - P Cwmgwrach

Tonna 32 - 8 Pontyates

Division 3 East D

Cwmcarn United 7 - 31 Tredegar

Forgeside P - P Abersychan

