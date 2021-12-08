Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins beat two-time winners Saracens to claim a first Premier 15s title in May

Premier 15s: Saracens v Harlequins Venue: StoneX Stadium, London Date: Sunday, 12 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app from 14:45 GMT.

Premier 15s rivals Saracens and Harlequins meet for the first time this season at StoneX Stadium on Sunday - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Former champions Saracens went top of the league on Saturday with a 17-12 win over previous leaders Bristol Bears.

Harlequins, who beat Sarries to take the title last season, are nine points behind in third place and need a victory to close the gap.

Harlequins thrashed Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 69-7 in their last match.

The BBC will show one Premier 15s match each weekend as part of a new broadcast deal.

Sunday, 12 December

14:45-16:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

15:00-16:40 - BBC Red Button

All times are GMT and are subject to change.