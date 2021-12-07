Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hooker Iestyn Harris is among the unfamiliar Cardiff faces who is set to face Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Website & app & BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in south east Wales. Report on BBC Sport website & app.

Caretaker boss Gruff Rees hopes his makeshift squad can galvanise Covid-hit Cardiff against Heineken Champions Cup holders Toulouse.

Rees is overseeing a patched-up squad with 32 players in quarantine in London or South Africa.

"We have a slightly misfit group coming together," said Rees.

"There's less pressure, but we've got that responsibility that whoever is on the field we are representing a great rugby club in a great competition."

Cardiff have decided to go ahead with the fixture despite missing the majority of the first-team squad, who were in South Africa when it became a red-list country for travel to the UK.

Rees was asked to step up and prepare a side with Richie Rees and Rhys Thomas for two European matches against Toulouse and Harlequins, with director of rugby Dai Young taking a watching brief in his hotel room in Gatwick.

"It's just surreal and it's been tough for everyone who's been involved in the travel," said Rees.

"It's been tricky and our thoughts are with the playing [squad] and the staff who have had to endure such difficult times.

"We're trying to give them as much support as possible and feel the best support we can give them is putting our best foot forward this weekend.

"I am speaking to Dai on a daily basis and I know the coaches are speaking to Matt Sherratt and Richard Hodges.

"Dai, in fairness, hasn't tried to micro-manage me or this whole process and he's backed us."

Wales internationals Ellis Jenkins, Josh Adams, Willis Halaholo, Tomos Williams, Dillon Lewis and Seb Davies were left behind by Cardiff after the autumn internationals.

These top stars will be supplemented by Cardiff fringe, academy and semi-professional players, leading to Cardiff RFC's Welsh Premiership trip to Llanelli on Saturday being postponed.

"We want to see them flourish and put on a great show of rugby with a talented rugby team against the best in Europe," said Rees.

"Something we can all be proud of and hopefully supporters can come out and we can have a great day for the club and to lift the gloom in what's been a tricky period."

Scarlets cited player safety when they forfeited next Saturday's match with Bristol.

"Player safety is a definite consideration and the first port of call in my chats with the people above me in terms of what I'm stepping into," added Rees.

"We've done due diligence for the group who've been here in terms of the training loads and the physical preparation they've done.

"Also some of the academy guys' integration and the semi-professionals coming into this environment, where we're looking at a couple of people who aren't fresh-faced, just 18 years old, in certain positions.

"We're looking at people who can not just survive, but add value around the game and what we want to achieve.

"Front-row been the number one consideration on the chats I have had the last seven days.

"We have got to a point where we are confident and think we have the best well-rounded people from semi-professional game who have been around our environment from before.

"So we think they can do the job."

Rees started with 16 players last week, but that had risen to 32 by Monday with Cardiff deciding not to borrow players from other sides.

The likes of Jacob Beetham, Theo Cabango, Rhys Anstey, Ioan Evans, Cameron Winnett, Iestyn Harris, Will Davies-King, Alex Everitt and Alex Mann are in the selection mix to face the mighty Toulouse.

Last summer's Wales U20s Six Nations captain Alex Mann could play his part in Cardiff's back-row on Saturday

"Some of them come in and are perhaps a little bit more naive and not quite sure who they are up against from the professional game," added Rees.

"That could be the beauty of this week. They will know come Saturday afternoon, but ignorance is bliss for a few of them.

"They can come in and we just want to back them to get on the ball and show how good they can be."

"It gives them a chance to have a crack against the best in the business. It could be a daunting task, but one that brings the best out of everyone who's remaining here.

"We know we can't go into an arm wrestle with the size of them. They are European champions for a reason.

"They are well-rounded, but it is probably us having to adapt our game. We will enjoy the speed we are going to put on the field.

"We will try to play on that element, while putting them under pressure."

Rees is also hoping the top performers can lead by example.

"You have got try and glean information off the boys who have done it a number of times, internationally," added Rees.

"Josh Adams is unbelievable the way he talks on the field and in the huddles.

"You've seen Ellis [Jenkins] and Josh having been part of the whole process and thinking they can lead something special.

"It may not be in terms of a winning performance - that might be well beyond us.

"We need that 16th-man-mentality to get behind us, get a bit of atmosphere. We'll do our damnedest to play some good rugby and bring a great day of Cardiff rugby."