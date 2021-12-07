Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Handre Pollard has won 60 caps for South Africa since his debut in 2014

Leicester Tigers have completed the signing of South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard from Montpellier.

Pollard, 27, will join the Premiership leaders before the 2022-23 season as replacement for George Ford, who is to leave the club for Sale Sharks.

He scored 22 points in South Africa's victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final.

"This is a very exciting signing for the club," head coach Steve Borthwick told the Tigers website. external-link

"Handre is a world-class fly-half who brings with him a wealth of experience from Super Rugby, Top14 and international rugby.

"He is a World Cup winner who has been highly sought-after from clubs all over the globe.

"What has impressed me most in our dealings with him has been his desire to be a part of what we are building at this club but also his desire to develop, learn and grow as a player and person."

Pollard, capped 60 times by his country, played for the Blue Bulls in his homeland and also had a season in Japan with the Red Hurricanes before joining Montpellier two years ago following the World Cup.

"The club is going brilliantly at the moment and I know there is an expectation to continue that, to keep getting better because getting to the top is hard but staying there is even harder," Pollard said.

"There are bigger deals on the table, but I've made this decision to work with Steve and to be a part of an unreal, great club at Leicester Tigers which has such a great history,

"Everybody I have spoken to about playing there, for Tigers or an away team, says it's the one stadium that is on another level."

Details of Pollard's contract with table-topping Leicester, who have won all nine of their league games so far this season, have not been disclosed.