Rob Davies succeeded Mike James as Ospreys chairman in March 2019

Rob Davies is to stand down as Ospreys chairman and from his role on Welsh rugby's Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia will now represent Ospreys on the PRB.

Davies helped found Ospreys at the inception of regional rugby in 2003 and took over the role of chairman from Mike James in March 2019.

"With the region's new management and ownership structure now in place... it's the right time to take a step back," Davies said.

Asian-based Y11 Sports & Media company became Ospreys' major shareholder in May 2020, buying a 75.1% stake in the region..

Although Davies is stepping down as chairman, he will continue to play a key role as an investor in Y11 Sport and will remain on the Ospreys board.

"The Ospreys have been on a extraordinary journey to date," Davies added.

"From our genesis as a region born out of two clubs with long traditions and history [Swansea and Neath RFCs], we caught the supporters' imagination and developed one of the most recognised and dynamic brands in rugby.

"I'm so proud of what everyone has achieved and I know the Ospreys are now fully prepared for the next and more exciting chapters to come.

"There is no doubt professional rugby is on the cusp of a new global era and has to adapt to take full advantage to deliver in a competitive sporting marketplace.

"That means harnessing expertise from outside of rugby, from the business and sporting worlds, to provide real acumen and to lay foundations for an exciting and sustainable future.

"At the Ospreys, with the investment with Y11, we have done that, acknowledging the need to embrace change to harness the benefits and opportunities ahead.

"Professional rugby in Wales faces major challenges but we first need to acknowledge the need to change and then to embrace change to progress."