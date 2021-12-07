Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Welsh Premiership will expand from 12 to 14 teams from the 2023-24 season amid a raft of changes in the nation's men's competitions.

Men's community rugby in Wales will also undergo some restructuring.

Cup competitions will be division-based and clubs will be able to play at mutually-agreed dates and times.

The second tier Championship will be made up of two divisions of 12 teams, while sevens will have parts of each season dedicated to it.

National knock-out competitions will be revamped from the 2022-23 season, based on league tiers to encourage even match-ups in games.

Inter-district rugby will also be encouraged, with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) aiming to ensure player welfare in the process.

The WRU says it undertook "an exhaustive and transparent process" in formulating the changes.

WRU community director Geraint John said: "We're hoping the changes will enable community rugby in Wales to thrive and it is aligned to our community rugby strategy.

"We've taken on board all the recommendations from the survey and district meetings with the aim to provide a seasonal calendar to increase playing opportunities in clear blocks, so you know as a player or club where you are."