Ieuan Evans scored the winning try for the Lions as they beat Australia in 1989 in the decisive third Test

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans has become the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) new vice-chair.

Evans takes up the role to succeed former Wales captain Liza Burgess, following her appointment as a national age-grade coach.

Burgess has resigned from the WRU national council and board.

WRU clubs will vote to decide who should replace Burgess on the council on which Evans continues to sit.

The council also includes another former Wales captain and ex-Lion in Colin Charvis as well as John Manders and Claire Donovan.

After the council quota is completed, one of Charvis, Manders, Donovan or the new delegate will be invited to sit on the board.

"We are looking for high-calibre candidates to bring a unique set of attributes and skills to Welsh rugby," said WRU chair Rob Butcher.