Reece Marshall featured against London Irish earlier this season for parent club Northampton in the Premiership Rugby Cup

London Irish have signed Northampton hooker Reece Marshall on loan.

The 27-year-old joins the Exiles on a short-term deal to provide cover following some minor injuries to other members of Declan Kidney's squad.

Marshall has been with Saints since coming through their academy and made his senior debut in 2015.

"Bringing in someone of Reece's experience helps to strengthen our options over the coming weeks," said director of rugby Kidney.