Ulster's Ravenhill home in Belfast has been known as the Kingspan Stadium since 2014

Ulster Rugby has declined to comment on its connection to Kingspan following a statement from Grenfell United criticising links with the firm.

On Wednesday Mercedes Formula 1 team ended a sponsorship deal with Kingspan, which made insulation material involved in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Grenfell United said it hoped the end of the deal "sets a precedent".

The Irish company are Ulster's primary shirt sponsor and hold naming rights to province's Ravenhill stadium.

The latest hearings of an inquiry into the disaster, which killed 72 people in June 2017, are currently taking place.

"We will not be making any comment whilst the inquiry is ongoing," said an Ulster spokesperson.

Cavan GAA have also been contacted for comment given the county's strong ties with Kingspan, which include shirt sponsorship and naming rights for Breffni Park.

After last Wednesday's announcement of the sponsorship agreement between Mercedes and Kingspan, which saw the firm's logo on the car for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Grenfell United, a group of the disaster's survivors and bereaved families, said: "This news has shattered us."

Following the split just a week later, Grenfell United said it hoped the decision would encourage others will "rethink their relationships" with companies involved in the tragedy.

Kingspan says that its K15 insulation made up only 5% of the insulation in the block and was used without its recommendation. It points out that the exterior cladding, which it did not manufacture, was deemed by an inquiry into the fire to be the "principal reason" for how quickly it spread.

"We are deeply aware of the sensitivities raised in recent days," Kingspan said after ending its ties with Mercedes.