Aldcroft has helped England to a run of 18 Tests unbeaten

England second row Zoe Aldcroft has been named World Rugby's women's player of the year.

The honour follows an impressive Autumn Series for the 25-year-old, in which she captained the Red Roses for the first time.

Aldcroft is the fourth England player to win the award following Michaela Staniford (2012), Sarah Hunter (2016) and Emily Scarratt (2019).

"I'm so proud," she said. "I'm very honoured to accept the award."

She added her advice for the next generation of female players was: "Be yourself, work hard and keep your feet on the ground."

"Any individual awards are a reflection of a team effort and I'd like to dedicate this to all of the team-mates, coaching and management staff that I work with for club and country," Aldcroft said. "Their support is invaluable and I can't thank them enough for everything they do.

"From an England perspective, we're looking forward to the Six Nations and then the World Cup in New Zealand later in 2022 - we're heading into a huge year for the women's game."

Aldcroft won the public vote ahead of England team-mate Poppy Cleall, France scrum-half Laure Sansus and France wing Caroline Boujard.

In November, England's women dominated world champions New Zealand over two matches, winning 56-15 and 43-12, and subsequently extending their unbeaten run to 18 Tests.

Earlier this week, Red Roses boss Simon Middleton became the first coach of a women's team to be named World Rugby's coach of the year.

The men's player of the year award will be announced at 13:00 GMT on Friday with England's Maro Itoje among the nominees.