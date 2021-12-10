Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Earl keeps his place in Saracens' back row from the defeat by Exeter last Saturday

European Challenge Cup Pool C Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio London and on BBC Sport website

Saracens return to European competition for the first time in two seasons at home to Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup.

Sarries include four relatives in their starting XV with hooker Kapeli Pifeleti lining up alongside cousins Manu, Billy and Mako Vunipola for the first time.

Edinburgh welcome back Scotland internationals Mark Bennett, Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, WP Nel and Marshall Sykes to their side.

Charlie Savala is handed a start at fly-half for the visitors.

Three-time European Champions Cup winners Saracens, who were demoted to the Championship last season, face Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup for the first time.

The two clubs last met in the pool stages of the Champions Cup in the 2012-13 season, Saracens winning both fixtures comfortably.

Mark McCall's side make six changes from their Premiership defeat by Exeter with Callum Hunter-Hill and Andy Christie among those returning to the pack.

Saracens captain Alex Goode:

"There's still a big group of us who have been through some of those tough journeys and those tough games, and even those finals where we've had to grind out wins.

"We know how special Europe is."

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair:

"This is a real challenge for the club. I'd say Saracens are one of the best teams in Europe.

"We're playing away from home - it will be a really good measure of where we're at.

"It's a really good opportunity to play against some world-class individuals and an excellent team."

Saracens: Goode (capt); Lewington, Daly, Lozowski, Malins; Manu Vunipola, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola, Pifeleti, Clarey, Isiekwe, Hunter-Hill, Christie, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Mawi, Beaton, Swinson, Wray, Davies, Tompkins, Obatoyinbo.

Edinburgh: Boffeli; Blain, Bennett, Lang, Moyano; Savala, Vellacott; Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Sykes, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, Haining.

Replacements: Cherry, Venter, Atalifo, Hodgson, Bradbury, Pyrgos, Van der Walt, Hutchison.

Referee: Tual Trainini (Fra).