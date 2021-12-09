Taine Basham suffered a head knock in Dragon's URC loss to Edinburgh on 27 November

European Challenge Cup Pool B: Perpignan v Dragons Venue: Stade Aimé Giral Date: Saturday, 11 December Time: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru

Dragons have Wales back-row Taine Basham and lock Ben Carter available for Saturday's European Challenge Cup opener at French side Perpignan.

Both players were due to be rested in last week's loss at Glasgow, although Basham was out nursing a head knock.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee is also in consideration after an ankle injury.

But full-back Jordan Williams is missing with a broken hand suffered against Glasgow and he is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks.

Williams adds to a lengthy injury list that Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan reckons leaves them with "35-40% of our front-line team out".

The Welsh region's casualty list includes the likes of Ross Moriarty, Rhodri Williams, Gonzalo Bertranou, Jack Dixon and Ashton Hewitt.

Dragons enter Europe on the back of four successive losses in the United Rugby Championship.

"It gives us an opportunity to look at some different things, some different combinations - I don't think we've been particularly pleased with any of our performances over the past two weeks," Ryan said.

"So this gives us the chance to move some combinations around and just reinvigorate us a little bit, because... we need to find a bit of energy back into the squad."

Due to the current Covid travel rules between the UK and France, Dragons are planning to use a charter flight to keep the amount of time spent on French soil to a minimum and will test the squad and staff every day.

But while this adds extra pressure to the fixture, Ryan says the chance to play in a European tournament again - after last year's Covid-disrupted competition - is precious.

"Europe is always important for increased experiences. It's not something that we set out to say 'we're going to win this' but what we do is set out to get some great experiences," Ryan said.

"I think we've been robbed of those opportunities, certainly last year - it's a huge coincidence that the timing again is high Covid risk as we go into cross-border competition like Europe and last year that hurt us hard pre-Wasps and pre-Bordeux."

"We're learning because you go back into another country's jurisdiction about their Covid rules and it's obviously severe across the whole of Europe, and therefore our travel arrangements reflect that.

"It's a significant challenge in administration to make sure that we can get in, we can stay safe and we can get home. That's the most important thing, that we can play this competition and get home safely."

After the Pool B game at the Stade Aimé Giral, Dragons host another French side, Lyon, the following Friday, before going to Italians Benetton in January.

Ryan says his side will take the competition step by step, but admits the prospect of a home cross-Severn derby with English neighbours Gloucester in April in their final pool fixture is especially exciting.

"It's an intriguing group; Lyon look a huge threat for everybody and it'll be interesting to see how everyone approaches the Challenge Cup," Ryan added.

"We can only approach it game by game, we can prepare for Perpignan, Lyon next week on Friday night will be a huge indicator of where we're going to progress in this.

"If we can get that, then... Gloucester at Rodney Parade would be fantastic if there was a lot riding on it. Let's hope we can play well enough in the next two weeks to keep those things alive."

This season a modified Challenge Cup format sees 15 clubs competing in three pools over five pool stage rounds, meaning clubs will only play against opponents once from their own pool, and one club in each pool will have a bye during each round.

The three highest-ranked clubs from each pool, plus the highest-ranked fourth-placed club - as well as six clubs eliminated from the higher tier Heineken Champions Cup - will qualify for the knock-out stages.

Perpignan: tbc

Dragons: tbc

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).

Assistant referees: Ian Tempest (England); Andrew Jackson (England).

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England).