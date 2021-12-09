Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton moved up to third in the Premiership after their win over Bath at the weekend

Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Racing 92 Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website

Former All Black centre Matt Proctor comes into the Northampton starting XV to face Racing 92 in the opening match of the Saints' European campaign.

Proctor replaces Rory Hutchinson, who drops to the bench after scoring a try in last weekend's win over Bath.

Nick Auterac and Api Ratuniyarawa come in to the front and second row respectively in the other two changes.

England international Courtney Lawes is left out after an enforced rest week meant he missed the win over Bath.

Wing Taqele Naiyaravoro and back row Teimana Harrison are absent as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam captains the hosts with South African number eight Juarno Augustus alongside him in the back row. Tom Wood is named on the bench and could make his return from injury.

French giants Racing, who have finished as runners-up in the tournament on three occasions, have named a star-studded line-up with Scotland's Finn Russell at 10.

Russell has an all-French midfield outside him in Gael Fickou and Virimi Vakatawa, while Wallaby full-back Kurtley Beale, Argentine veteran Juan Imhoff and France's Teddy Thomas comprise the back three.

Racing scored more points and more tries than any other team in the Champions Cup last season despite being knocked out in the last eight.

The Parisians averaged 38 points and more than four tries a game in their 2020-21 campaign.

Northampton: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wilkins, Ludlam (capt), Augustus.

Replacements: Fish, Auterac, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, James, Litchfield, Sleightholme.

Racing 92: Beale; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou (c), Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Oz; Jones, Le Roux; Diallo, Lauret, Tanga.

Replacements: Chat, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Bresler, Chouzenoux, Gibert, Chavancy, Taofifenua.

View from both camps

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd: "We know it's a massive task - they're chock-full of quality individuals and we'll have to impose some stoic British resistance over them to be in the game. We're still patchy, but we are being a little bit more clinical with the opportunities we take, which gives us a little bit more breathing space."

Racing 92 director of rugby Laurent Travers: "Titles are etched into you for life - so being able to win a European title is exceptional. We'd like to get a star on our shirts and our hands on the trophy, because after three finals and three losses in the final, we are so keen and hungry to lead this campaign."

Match facts

In four previous meetings, Racing have come out on top on three occasions, with the two sides playing out a 9-9 draw in their most recent match in 2015.

Saints have lost just two of their last 12 home games against Top 14 opposition in the Heineken Champions Cup, winning nine and drawing one.

Northampton had the best ruck success rate (98%) of any side in the Champions Cup last season, losing just four of their 180 rucks.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (Sco)

Touch judges: Ben Blain and Ian Kenny (Sco)

TMO: Hollie Davidson (Sco)