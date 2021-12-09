Cardiff had been scheduled to play Lions and then Stormers in South Africa

One of the six Cardiff squad and staff members who had to isolate in South Africa because of Covid-19 is back in the UK and the rest will soon return to the country .

The bulk of the squad Cardiff sent to South Africa for United Rugby Championship games arrived in the UK last Friday and are due to leave their 10 days of hotel isolation on Monday.

Cardiff are questioning the UK Government over why the six who have isolated in South Africa after testing positive for Covid-19 must also do so on their return to the UK.

Cardiff Rugby said they "can confirm the repatriation of our remaining squad and staff members in South Africa is now under way".

The club added: "One player has already arrived in the United Kingdom, three are currently in transit and the remaining two individuals will depart Cape Town tomorrow [Friday].

"While the club are pleased to repatriate the individuals, they must now enter a second 10-day period of isolation at a Government approved hotel, having already quarantined for 10 days at a South African Covid-19 facility.

"Cardiff Rugby continue to work with its partners in discussing this matter with the UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

"This is a situation which impacts hundreds of people returning from red list countries, who have already served a 10-day quarantine following a positive Covid-19 test.

"We are seeking clarification from DCMS as to why a second quarantine is required for the individuals in this unique situation.

"The main priority of Cardiff Rugby remains to support the health and wellbeing of our people and we will continue to work alongside the relevant parties to deliver the best outcome."

In the absence of more than 30 senior squad members - and 16 backroom staff - Cardiff's 'misfits' are preparing to host Toulouse in the European Champions Cup on Saturday, 11 December with a mixture of seasoned internationals, academy and semi-professional players.