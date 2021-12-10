Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Van Poortvliet will make his first appearance for Tigers since a Premiership Cup win over Wasps on 20 November

Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Leicester Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Saturday 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Leicester and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Jack van Poortvliet comes in at scrum-half in one of 10 changes to the Leicester starting XV to face French high-fliers Bordeaux-Begles in their Champions Cup opener.

George Martin and Tommy Reffell, 20 and 22 respectively, are in the back row.

George Ford keeps his place at 10 but Hosea Saumaki, signed from Japan in the summer, replaces wing Nemani Nadolo.

England backs Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs are left out after starting last weekend's win over Harlequins.

Bryce Hegarty comes in at full-back in place of Steward, while Scotland international Matt Scott forms a new-look centre partnership with Guy Porter.

Nic Dolly replaces Julian Montoya at hooker with fellow England internationals Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes either side of him in the front row. Springbok back row Marco van Staden drops down to the bench.

Bordeaux-Begles, who lead the Top 14, include former Northampton number eight Louis Picamoles in their starting XV, with Francois Trinh-Duc at fly-half.

Giant Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna, who weighs more than 23 stone, starts in the front row.

Leicester will play Bordeaux-Begles and Irish side Connacht home and away in their four-match pool campaign.

Bordeaux-Begles: Ducucing; Mori, Duie, Moefana, Lam; Trinh-Duc, Lucu; Poirot (capt), Maynadier, Tameifuna, Douglas, Jolmes, Woki, Vergnes, Picamoles.

Replacements: Dweba, Paiva, Kaulashvili, Roussel, Roumat, Lesgourgues, Seuteni, Cordero.

Leicester: Hegarty: Potter, Porter, Scott, Saumaki; Ford, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), Dolly, Heyes, Chessum, Green, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Whitcombe, Cole, Wells, Van Staden, Wigglesworth, Socino, Murimurivalu

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "There was a long time when this club were not involved in big games, or perceived as big games, or were in big games for the wrong reasons.

"From my point of view, we want to be playing against good teams, week in week out, and playing a top French team away from home is a big test for us as a group."

Match facts

Bordeaux won all three of their home games in the Champions Cup last season, scoring 10 tries and conceding just two in the process.

Leicester were the top points (204) and try (24) scorers in the Challenge Cup last season, and also made the most carries, metres, breaks, tackles and offloads of any side.

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

Touch judges: Eoghan Cross and Oisin Quinn (Ire)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)