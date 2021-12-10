Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Skinner returns to the Exeter line-up after sitting out the win over Saracens

Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter v Montpellier Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday 11 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Exeter have made one change to the staring XV that beat Saracens last time out for the Champions Cup opener against Montpellier, with Sam Skinner replacing Don Armand in the back row.

A settled backline features Joe Simmonds at fly-half and Scotland captain Stuart Hogg at full-back.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was confirmed as club captain earlier this week, leads the team from hooker.

Montpellier have left out Leicester-bound Springbok 10 Handre Pollard.

Teenager Louis Foursans is at fly-half instead for the visitors, while former Bath and England number eight Zach Mercer is on the bench.

Exeter, who won their first Champions Cup in 2020, have won their past two games after making a patchy start to the season.

Montpellier, who won the second-tier European Challenge Cup last season with victory over Leicester in the final, have won their past five matches and sit third in the French Top 14.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie (capt), Iosefa-Scott, Gray, Hill, Ewers, S Skinner, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Nixon, Armand, Kirsten, S Maunder, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Montpellier: Tisseron; Vici, Reilhac, Darmon, N'gandebe; Foursans, Aprasidze; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Thomas, Capelli, Chalureau, Van Rensburg, Maurouard, Galletier (capt)

Replacements: Guirado, Rodgers, Hamadache, Mercer, Eymeri, Lucas, Dakuwaqa, Duguid

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter: "What we have to do is make sure we push on from the last two games and play in a way that gets the crowd involved and creates an atmosphere like we had last weekend, because what it was like here last week was very special.

"Montpellier are a good side. They're big, they're physical and they have a lot of good players who, if you give them time and space, can really hurt you."

Match facts

Exeter have won both their previous meetings with Montpellier in the Champions Cup, winning home and away in the 2017-18 pool stages.

Exeter have not lost a home game in the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup since December 2018, a streak of five matches.

Montpellier are aiming to emulate Wasps who are the only team to have followed up lifting the European Challenge Cup with victory in the Champions Cup the following year. Wasps achieved the feat in 2004.

Match officials

Referee: Craig Evans (Wal)

Touch judges: Adam Jones and Rhys Jones (Wales)

TMO: Ian Davies (Wales)