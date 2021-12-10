Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barbeary came off the bench in the Premiership defeats by Worcester and Gloucester so far this season

Heineken Champions Cup: Wasps v Munster Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Coventry, live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary will make his first start since March in the Champions Cup campaign opener against Munster.

The highly rated 21-year-old starts at the expense of Thomas Young, who drops to the bench.

Michael Le Bourgeois comes in at centre with Sam Wolstenholme stepping up to a starting scrum-half role.

Five of Munster's starting XV are making their senior debuts after their squad was suffered a Covid outbreak.

Fourteen players and staff tested positive during the team's abandoned trip to South Africa to play two United Rugby Championship matches.

However a core of Ireland internationals stayed at home as they rested in the wake of the autumn internationals and captain Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray all start in Coventry.

South Africa centre Damian de Allende forms a powerful midfield partnership with Chris Farrell.

Number eight Daniel Okeke and full-back Patrick Campbell, both 19, start in a mix-and-match line-up.

The postponement of their games in South Africa means Munster have not played since their 18-10 defeat away to Ospreys on 23 October.

Wasps have lost their last three Premiership games and are missing a clutch of big-name stars with Jack Willis, Joe Launchbury, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, Paolo Odogwu and Dan Robson all ruled out.

In addition to Munster, Wasps play holders Toulouse home and away in their four-game pool-stage campaign.

Wasps: Watson; Kibirige, Le Bourgeois, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Wolstenholme; West, Frost, Alo, De Chaves, Stooke, Barbeary, Shields (capt), T Willis.

Replacements: Oghre, Hislop, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Carr, Young, Porter, Hougaard.

Munster: Campbell; Conway,Farrell, De Allende, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Buckley, French; O'Connor, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), Hodnett, Okeke.

Replacements: Moore, Donnelly, Salanoa, Forde, Moloney, Coughlan, Butler, Wren.

Match officials

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)

Touch judges: Stephane Boyer & Denis Grenouillet (Fra)