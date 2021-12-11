Welsh club rugby results

Indigo Group Premiership

Llandovery 15 - 3 RGC

Llanelli P - P Cardiff

Merthyr 31 - 13 Ebbw Vale

Newport 25 - 9 Bridgend

Pontypridd 31 - 24 Carmarthen Quins

Admiral National Championship

Beddau 0 - 16 Narberth

Cardiff Met 56 - 7 Glamorgan Wanderers

Cross Keys 10 - 13 Bargoed

Maesteg Quins 19 - 25 Bedwas

Neath 20 - 10 Ystrad Rhondda

Tata Steel P - P Trebanos

Ystalyfera P - P Pontypool

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Bedlinog 3 - 20 Penallta

Blaenavon 17 - 18 Dowlais

Brynmawr P - P Brecon

Monmouth 26 - 21 Senghenydd

Newbridge 33 - 0 Pontypool United

Risca P - P Nelson

Division 1 East Central

Barry 19 - 16 St Josephs

Cambrian Welfare 7 - 0 Porth Harlequins

Mountain Ash 45 - 0 Dinas Powys

Rhiwbina 31 - 3 Ynysybwl

Rumney 22 - 7 St Peters

Treorchy 23 - 8 Rhydyfelin

Division 1 North

Bala 21 - 7 Llangefni

Bethesda 10 - 13 COBRA

Caernarfon P - P Bro Ffestiniog

Dinbych 7 - 31 Ruthin

Llandudno 14 - 10 Nant Conwy

Pwllheli 12 - 0 Dolgellau *Match abandoned on 20 mins due to injuries

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford P - P Nantyffyllon

Birchgrove 17 - 0 Bridgend Athletic

Dunvant P - P Waunarlwydd

Kenfig Hill 12 - 14 Skewen

Tondu P - P Glynneath

Division 1 West

Aberystwyth P - P Pembroke

Gorseinon 0 - 19 Felinfoel

Llanelli Wanderers 18 - 19 Yr Hendy

Newcastle Emlyn P - P Penclawdd

Division 2 East

Abergavenny P - P Oakdale

Blackwood 8 - 13 Croesyceiliog

Caldicot 18 - 12 Caerleon

Cwmbran P - P Ynysddu

Newport HSOB P - P Pill Harriers

Division 2 East Central

Abercwmboi 24 - 10 Llantrisant

Abercynon 25 - 17 Cowbridge

Caerphilly P - P Aberdare

Cilfynydd 22 - 13 Treharris

Llanishen 27 - 17 Llantwit Fardre

Taffs Well 5 - 42 Gilfach Goch

Division 2 North

Mold 27 - 15 Nant Conwy II

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Quins 10 - 0 Pyle

Bridgend Sports 8 - 14 Maesteg Celtic

Heol y Cyw 17 - 20 Builth Wells

Morriston P - P Ystradgynlais

Porthcawl 8 - 14 Resolven

Seven Sisters 18 - 14 Pencoed

Division 2 West

Burry Port P - P Pontarddulais

Carmarthen Athletic 34 - 0 Loughor

Kidwelly 13 - 8 Fishguard

Milford Haven 7 - 13 Tycroes

Nantgaredig 24 - 13 Pontyberem

Tenby United 17 - 19 Mumbles

Division 3 East A

Abercarn 20 - 24 Rhymney

Abertillery B G 40 - 0 Deri

Blaina 38 - 17 Abertysswg

Garndiffaith 29 - 10 Usk

Machen 14 - 46 RTB Ebbw Vale

Tredegar Ironsides 22 - 18 Llanhilleth

Division 3 East Central A

Canton 22 - 21 Penygraig

Cardiff Quins 0 - 36 Llanharan

Fairwater 28 - 13 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Old Illtydians P - P Tylorstown

Pentyrch 8 - 15 Pontyclun

St Albans 28 - 18 Penarth

Division 3 North

Dinbych II 12 - 13 Pwllheli II

Flint 14 - 24 Llanidloes

Llangefni II 0 - 72 Holyhead

Machynlleth P - P Wrexham II

Mold II 38 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog

Ruthin II P - P Menai Bridge

Division 3 West Central A

Aberavon Green Stars 23 - 21 Swansea Uplands

Abercrave P - P Cwmafan

Bryncoch P - P Baglan

Cwmgors 10 - 26 Vardre

Nantymoel 21 - 0 Taibach

Tonmawr P - P Cwmllynfell

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins

Cardigan 24 - 20 Laugharne

Lampeter Town 15 - 21 Haverfordwest

Llangwm 12 - 7 Tregaron

Neyland 20 - 27 St Clears

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty 34 - 10 New Tredegar

Blackwood Stars 9 - 3 Hafodyrynys

Fleur De Lys P - P Chepstow

Newport Saracens 26 - 0 St Julians HSOB

Trinant 49 - 6 New Panteg

Division 3 East Central B

Cefn Coed 0 - 28 Llandaff

Hirwaun P - P Gwernyfed

Llandaff North 16 - 20 Ynysowen

Old Penarthians 15 - 6 Treherbert

Wattstown 16 - 13 Llantwit Major

Division 3 West Central B

Alltwen 10 - 12 Maesteg

Bryncethin 25 - 8 Briton Ferry

Crynant 22 - 7 Pontrhydyfen

Glyncorrwg 3 - 20 Neath Athletic

Penlan 6 - 6 Glais

Division 3 West B

Amman United P - P New Dock Stars

Betws P - P Furnace United

Llandeilo 0 - 21 Tumble

Llangadog P - P Penygroes

Trimsaran P - P Llandybie

Division 3 East C

Beaufort 29 - 0 Magor

Bettws P - P Crumlin

Crickhowell P - P Brynithel

Pontllanfraith 20 - 0 Rogerstone

Division 3 East Central C

Cardiff Saracens P - P Brackla

Ferndale P - P Tref y Clawdd

Llandrindod Wells P - P Sully View

Division 3 West Central C

Cwmgwrach P - P Pontycymmer

Cwmtwrch 23 - 11 Pantyffynnon

Ogmore Vale 16 - 20 Fall Bay

Penybanc 12 - 42 Tonna

Pontyates 11 - 6 Rhigos

South Gower 9 - 0 Pontardawe

Division 3 East D

Tredegar 31 - 7 Old Tyleryan

