Hat-trick scoring winger Will Brown had not scored a try for Jersey Reds since joining in the summer

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon said his side's 29-24 win over Coventry was down to a "fantastic" first half showing.

Will Brown's hat-trick along with a penalty try and a score for Eoghan Clarke saw the islanders lead 29-3 at the end of an impressive first half.

Coventry replied with three tries after the break, two coming in the final five minutes of the match.

"We've got a reward for that fantastic first half, probably the first 50 minutes," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I thought our execution of the game plan and execution of skills in those difficult conditions was excellent."

The victory keeps Jersey in third place, four points off second-placed Cornish Pirates with a game in hand.

"At half time it was to try and replicate the first half, and for 10 minutes in that first half we did, where we just controlled the territory and continued to build pressure," added Biljon.

"But I think we almost got carried away with being that far ahead and we tried to play rugby in these difficult conditions and it probably caught us out a little bit.

"We put ourselves under pressure as Coventry are a tricky team and they picked up a well-earned point because of the opportunities we've given them."